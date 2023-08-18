Ten-time Grammy Nominee Tauren Wells' New EP, Take It All Back, Is Out Today

Ten-time GRAMMY Award nominee Tauren Wells returns with Take It All Back, released today by Capitol Records/CCMG. The four-song EP includes a powerful new version of "Crazy About You," which impacts radio today, plus three brand-new songs.

The explosive title track, "Take It All Back" with We The Kingdom and Davies, is a bold battle cry, an anthem for anyone longing to escape despair and reclaim joy. Wells teams up with GRAMMY winner (and fellow Michigan native) Fred Hammond on the high energy "Breath Away" and contemplates the wonder of unconditional love on "Seen," an exquisite duet with Katie Torwalt. Listen to Take It All Back HERE.

Of the project Wells says: "I'm super excited about this brand-new EP! I got to work with some of my favorite people and artists my hope is to empower you with the faith it takes to go get what God has promised you back! It's time to call the angels down to receive your joy, family, and dreams."

Wells will perform on "Fox & Friends" this Sunday, August 20. He recently wrapped up a 40-city, U.S. headline tour in support of his new album, Joy In The Morning. The four tracks found on Take It All Back can also be heard on the deluxe edition of the album - Joy In The Morning (Horizon Edition), released today by Capitol Records/CCMG and available HERE.

Flaunt Magazine observed, "Wells' optimism for a better tomorrow demonstrates that music is a common language - an overwhelming sensation of love and infinity in the palm of your hands." Wells has amassed over 1.1 billion combined global streams in his career to date, including 130 million streams worldwide for Joy In The Morning.

Track List - Take It All Back

Take It All Back (with We The Kingdom + Davies) Breath Away (with Fred Hammond) Seen (with Katie Torwalt) Crazy About You (Radio Version)

Track Listing - Joy In The Morning (Horizon Edition)

1. Take It All Back (w/We The Kingdom & Davies.)

2. Breath Away (w/Fred Hammond)

3. Seen (w/Katie Torwalt)

4. Joy In The Morning (w/Lecrae & DOE)

5. Crazy About You (Radio Version)

6. Come Home (Live)

7. Use A Friend (Live from Electric Lady Studio)

8. Joy In The Morning (w/ Elevation Worship)

9. Up (w/Erica Campbell)

10. Fake It (feat. Aaron Cole)

11. Use A Friend (w/Jon Keith)

12. Come Home

13. Crazy About You

14. Empty

15. Up

16. Afraid With You (w/Tiffany Hudson)

17. Joy In The Morning

18. When We Get There

19. Has To Be God

20. Come Home (Live) - Official Video **eMix Bundle

21. Joy In the Morning (with Elevation) - Official Video **eMix Bundle

22. Fake It - Official Video **eMix Bundle