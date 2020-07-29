Tegan and Sara Debut Music Video For 'I Know I'm Not The Only One'

The Video is a Part of a 25-Minute Special on Their YouTube Channel

Tegan and Sara unveil a brand-new video for "I Know I'm Not The Only One" as part of a 25-minute special on their YouTube channel. The duo also announce the release of their Hey, We're Just Like You (The Remixes) EP, out on Sire Records next Friday, August 7th.

Watch below!

If you've ever wondered what advice you would give to your high school self, Tegan and Sara help answer that question with the video for "I Know I'm Not The Only One." The premiere is part of a special on their Youtube in which Tegan and Sara share more of their memories and music, including never before seen footage of their own high school selves. Directed by Emma Higgins (Boldly), the video was shot in Vancouver, BC and features an incredible roster of cameos from prominent local artists and musicians such as Kimmortal, Dan Mangan, Louise Burns and many more.

On August 7th, Tegan and Sara will release a remix EP featuring 5 reworked tracks from their 2019 critically acclaimed ninth studio album Hey, We're Just Like You by Matthew Dear, Shura, Tracy Young, Tim Mislock and Mija. Each mix will also have a corresponding video, the first can be seen in today's "I Know I'm Not The Only One" video special and the others will follow next week with the EP release. Fans can pre-save Hey, We're Just Like You (The Remixes) EP HERE.

Tegan and Sara have sold well over one million records and performed on some of the world's biggest stages, from Coachella to the Academy Awards. They have received three Juno Awards, a GRAMMY® nomination, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, and the 2018 New York Civil Liberties Union Award. In 2016, they created the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice, and representation for LGBTQ girls and women. Their first ever memoir, High School, released in September 2019, landed on The New York Times Best Seller's list, and continues to propel them forward as important authors, musicians, icons and activists.

Hey, We're Just Like You Tracklisting:

1. I'll Be Back Someday (Tracy Young Extended Remix)

2. Please Help Me (Matthew Dear Remix)

3. I Know I'm Not The Only One (Shura Remix)

4. I Don't Owe You Anything (Tim Mislock Remix)

5. Hello, I'm Right Here (Mija Remix)

6. I'll Be Back Someday (Tracy Young Remix)

View More Music Stories Related Articles