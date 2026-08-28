Tefi Valenzuela Returns to DESPIERTA AMÉRICA Amid Premios Juventud Nomination

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Peruvian artist Stephanie 'Tefi' Valenzuela reaches another milestone in her international career as she returns today to the studios of Univision's acclaimed morning show, 'Despierta América.'

This time, Tefi returns to the iconic Hispanic television program more focused than ever on her music career, sitting down for an interview and delivering a live performance of 'Insomnio,' a single from her album CUMBIA Y NO LLORES.

Her return to Hispanic television comes on the heels of the release of 'Nada Soy,' her latest collaboration with legendary Peruvian group Los Kipus. The artists recently celebrated Peru's Fiestas Patrias with a successful concert tour in Lima.

Her appearance also comes at a pivotal moment in her career following her first-ever Premios Juventud nomination, earning recognition in the Creator del Año (Creator of the Year) category. The nomination reflects Tefi's continued evolution and versatility across Latin music and entertainment. The 2026 Premios Juventud ceremony will take place on September 3 in Marbella, Spain.

Reflecting on this period of continued growth, Tefi shared a message with her community:

'Dream big, because anything is possible. Thank you for all your support and messages. You have no idea how much they brighten my day and motivate me. I truly believe that all the good things you wish for others find their way back to you.'

Her return to 'Despierta América' and participation in the Las Vegas Industry Tour 2026 are part of a broader international strategy she is pursuing alongside Cerro Music Group.

About Tefi Valenzuela

Stephanie 'Tefi' Valenzuela is a Peruvian singer, songwriter, actress and content creator. With an established career in television and digital entertainment, she is currently focused on expanding her music career, blending traditional Peruvian influences with contemporary cumbia for an international audience.

About Cerro Music Group

Cerro Music Group is a 360° music entertainment company focused on the comprehensive development of Latin artists through management, event production, marketing, distribution and public relations.

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