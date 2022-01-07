Teddy Swims Releases New Single '911'

Answering the call for another banger, genre-blurring vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims shares a new single entitled "911" today. It paves the way for the arrival of his anxiously awaited Tough Love EP-out January 21, 2022. Pre-order Tough Love here.

The track locks into a head-nodding groove underpinned by a thumping bass line, simmering beat, and funky guitar. Fusing R&B energy with a soulful red-hot hook, he urges, "Gotta call 911, you can hit me up. Cuz you know I'm the one whenever you need some." The momentum sways towards a handclap-driven bridge as his vocals float into a high-register crescendo.

It arrives on the heels of the anthemic "Please Turn Green." The song brought his worldwide stream tally to north of 350 million global streams thus far. Meanwhile, his audience has expanded to 2 million YouTube subscribers and 1.6 million TikTok followers. Recently, he appeared on The Today Show for an interview and traffic-stopping rendition of "Simple Things."

Next up, he hits the road on his Tough Love World Tour. The three-month trek kicks off in Belfast, UK, on February 6, 2022 (buy tickets here). Check out the full itinerary below.

The hitmaker born Jaten Dimsdale, who first went viral by posting covers on social media, released his debut Unlearning EP to critical acclaim in 2021. Rolling Stone praised his "silky voice that slides right into country, hip-hop, and classic soul," while American Songwriter applauded the rising star's "arena-worthy anthems."

The project produced the hit "Bed on Fire," which was recently transformed into a duet with country artist Ingrid Andress. Throughout the year, he performed "My Bad" on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "Bed on Fire" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and "Simple Things" on The Late Late Show With James Corden. He also got into the holiday spirit with his A Very Teddy Christmas EP lit up by his rendition of "This Christmas," dressed as Santa.

After dedicating his life to music as a kid, Teddy Swims-a.k.a. Atlanta native Jaten Dimsdale-unassumingly knocked on the door of stardom and claimed the payoff of a decades-long grind in 2019. Broadcasting covers from a bedroom studio, he lit up the Internet with hundreds of millions of views and a following of over 4 million. That was just the first step though. Teddy fashioned a show-stopping signature style out of soaring soul, intimate R&B, rock energy, and hip-hop swagger all uplifted by his earthquaking vocals.

Leaving tastemakers such as American Songwriter, Billboard, Flaunt, and Idolator and idols like Shania Twain speechless, Rolling Stone christened him a 2021 "Artist To Watch." During this time, he went from singing covers of his favorite artists on YouTube to performing his own original music The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Teddy continues to spread his wings, unveiling his 2021 debut graphic novel, Teddy Swims: Swimmy and the Valley of the Last Song [Z2 Comics] and hitting the road with GRAMMY® Award-winning Zac Brown Band for a series of stadium gigs. In between, he released his 2021 debut EP Unlearning to critical acclaim. However, he only picks up the pace with the Tough Love EP in 2022 supported by his massive "Tough Love" World Tour.

Tour Dates

March 24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

March 25 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

March 27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

March 29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

March 30 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

March 31 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

April 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

April 3 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

April 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theater

April 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

April 8 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

April 9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand

April 13 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

April 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

April 16 - Chicago, IL - Metro

April 17 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Center

April 19 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

April 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

April 22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

April 23 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

April 27 - Boston, MA - Royale

April 29 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

April 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

May 1 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

May 3 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

May 4 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

May 6 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

May 7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre