Teddy Swims Releases New Single '911'
Swims' new EP will be released on January 21.
Answering the call for another banger, genre-blurring vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims shares a new single entitled "911" today. It paves the way for the arrival of his anxiously awaited Tough Love EP-out January 21, 2022. Pre-order Tough Love here.
The track locks into a head-nodding groove underpinned by a thumping bass line, simmering beat, and funky guitar. Fusing R&B energy with a soulful red-hot hook, he urges, "Gotta call 911, you can hit me up. Cuz you know I'm the one whenever you need some." The momentum sways towards a handclap-driven bridge as his vocals float into a high-register crescendo.
It arrives on the heels of the anthemic "Please Turn Green." The song brought his worldwide stream tally to north of 350 million global streams thus far. Meanwhile, his audience has expanded to 2 million YouTube subscribers and 1.6 million TikTok followers. Recently, he appeared on The Today Show for an interview and traffic-stopping rendition of "Simple Things."
Next up, he hits the road on his Tough Love World Tour. The three-month trek kicks off in Belfast, UK, on February 6, 2022 (buy tickets here). Check out the full itinerary below.
The hitmaker born Jaten Dimsdale, who first went viral by posting covers on social media, released his debut Unlearning EP to critical acclaim in 2021. Rolling Stone praised his "silky voice that slides right into country, hip-hop, and classic soul," while American Songwriter applauded the rising star's "arena-worthy anthems."
The project produced the hit "Bed on Fire," which was recently transformed into a duet with country artist Ingrid Andress. Throughout the year, he performed "My Bad" on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "Bed on Fire" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and "Simple Things" on The Late Late Show With James Corden. He also got into the holiday spirit with his A Very Teddy Christmas EP lit up by his rendition of "This Christmas," dressed as Santa.
After dedicating his life to music as a kid, Teddy Swims-a.k.a. Atlanta native Jaten Dimsdale-unassumingly knocked on the door of stardom and claimed the payoff of a decades-long grind in 2019. Broadcasting covers from a bedroom studio, he lit up the Internet with hundreds of millions of views and a following of over 4 million. That was just the first step though. Teddy fashioned a show-stopping signature style out of soaring soul, intimate R&B, rock energy, and hip-hop swagger all uplifted by his earthquaking vocals.
Leaving tastemakers such as American Songwriter, Billboard, Flaunt, and Idolator and idols like Shania Twain speechless, Rolling Stone christened him a 2021 "Artist To Watch." During this time, he went from singing covers of his favorite artists on YouTube to performing his own original music The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Teddy continues to spread his wings, unveiling his 2021 debut graphic novel, Teddy Swims: Swimmy and the Valley of the Last Song [Z2 Comics] and hitting the road with GRAMMY® Award-winning Zac Brown Band for a series of stadium gigs. In between, he released his 2021 debut EP Unlearning to critical acclaim. However, he only picks up the pace with the Tough Love EP in 2022 supported by his massive "Tough Love" World Tour.
Listen to the new single here:
Tour Dates
March 24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
March 25 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
March 27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
March 29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
March 30 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
March 31 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
April 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
April 3 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
April 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theater
April 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
April 8 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
April 9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand
April 13 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
April 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
April 16 - Chicago, IL - Metro
April 17 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Center
April 19 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
April 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
April 22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
April 23 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
April 27 - Boston, MA - Royale
April 29 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
April 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
May 1 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
May 3 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
May 4 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
May 6 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
May 7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre