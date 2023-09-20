Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Tracklist Including New Vault Tracks

Taylor Swfit has revealed the complete tracklist for "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

The tracklist includes all 16 songs from the original deluxe album and five new songs "From the Vault," including the newly-confirmed "SLUT!" The tracklist confirms that there are no collaborations on "Taylor's Version" of "1989," sticking with the original album's outline.

"1989 (Taylor's Version)" is going to be released on October 27. Pre-order and pre-save the new re-recording here.

"Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all)," Swift said in an Instagram post revealing the back covers of the album.

Swift has previously released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version will include five bonus tracks.

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red."

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

Swift won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2021 for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

1989 (Taylor's Version) Tracklist

Welcome To New York (Taylor's Version)

Blank Space (Taylor's Version)

Style (Taylor's Version)

Out of the Woods (Taylor's Version)

All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor's Version)

Shake It Off (Taylor's Version)

I Wish You Would (Taylor's Version)

Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)

Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)

How You Get the Girl (Taylor's Version)

This Love (Taylor's Version)

I Know Places (Taylor's Version)

Clean (Taylor's Version)

Wonderland (Taylor's Version)

You Are In Love (Taylor's Version)

New Romantics (Taylor's Version)

1989 (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks

"Slut!" (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]

Say Don't Go (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]

Now That We Don't Talk (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]

Suburban Legends (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]

Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]