Taylor Swift Drops Surprise Double Album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY

Swifties, rejoice!

Overnight, Taylor Swift dropped a surprise expansion of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. This double album adds an additional 15 tracks in a collection titled "The Anthology". Of the 15 songs, 11 are completely new, with 4 being previously released bonus songs on various vinyl editions of the album.

The original version of the album was released at midnight and contained 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. Ahead of the release of the album, she took to Instagram to announce her single Fortnight with Post Malone, saying "I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight."

Listen to the album here!