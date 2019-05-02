Taylor Swift Breaks the Vevo 100 Million Views Record

On Sunday, Vevo confirmed that Taylor Swift's "ME!" had broken the record for most views in 24 hours. Today, Vevo can confirm that "ME!" is now the fastest video to reach 100 million views.

Watch the video below!

The video for "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco eclipses records formerly set by Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" and Taylor's very own "Look What you Made Me Do." This feat was managed in 79 hours following the release of the video on Friday, April 26th.

JP Evangelista, Vevo SVP of Content, Programing & Marketing said, "Taylor has consistently demonstrated the ability to break records on Vevo. She continues to expand upon a deep history of incredibly striking audio-visual work. Likewise, director Dave Meyers continues a storied career as one of the premier music video directors in our industry. On behalf of the Vevo family, we congratulate Taylor Swift & Republic Records on yet another historic accomplishment."





