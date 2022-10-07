Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Taylor Swift Announces Lana Del Rey Collaboration on 'Midnights' Album

The new album will be released on October 21.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Taylor Swift has announced the complete track list for her upcoming album, "Midnights." The 13-track LP includes a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, called "Snow On the Beach."

The new album also includes singles "Lavander Haze," "Anti-Hero," "Midnight Rain," "Vigilante s," "Mastermind," and more. The new album will be released on October 21.

Swift announced the new album at the MTV Video Music Awards. In a post to her Instagram Swift shared that the album is "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face."

Taylor Swift "Midnights" Track List

  1. Lavender Haze
  2. Marron
  3. Anti-Hero
  4. Snow On the Beach (Featuring Lana Del Rey)
  5. You're On Your Own, Kid
  6. Midnight Rain
  7. Question...?
  8. Vigilante s
  9. Bejeweled
  10. Labyrinth
  11. Karma
  12. Sweet Nothing
  13. Mastermind

Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.




