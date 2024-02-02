Taylor McCall Joining Robert Plant For UK Tour This March

Tickets are available now.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Taylor McCall releases his new album Mellow War via Black Powder Soul Records/Thirty Tigers. The album was produced by McCall and Sean McConnell (Michael Franti and Wade Bowen). One of the many inspirations for this album is McCall's late grandfather.

Taylor McCall shares: “Mellow War pays homage to my late grandpa. The album cover is him in Vietnam. These are songs that are sort of letters to home that I imagined he might have sent. My grandpa was a life inspiration for me; it was bigger than just music. The songs are a tribute to everything he stood for and everything he taught me.”

Along with the album release, McCall shares a new video for the track “Rolling Stoned Again.” It is the third video he has created for the album, and it is available here. Watch the videos that he directed for the singles “Tide of Love” here and “Mellow War” here. Mellow War follows McCall's much-lauded Black Powder Soul from 2021.

After a successful run supporting Robert Plant on tour last fall, Taylor McCall will be rejoining the star for another tour in the UK this March. The Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace tour will feature Suzi Dian with Taylor McCall as the recurring special guest. The tour begins March 13th in Bristol.

See below for the list of tour dates, or view each event with complete info online here.

Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace Featuring Suzi Dian with Special Guest Taylor McCall

March 2024

Wed 13 | UK, Bristol | Bristol Beacon

Thu 14 | UK, Ipswich | Ipswich Regent

Sun 17 | UK, London | Palladium Theatre

Mon 18 | UK, Tunbridge Wells | Assembly Hall

Wed 20 | UK, Peterborough | New Theatre

Thu 21 | UK, Nottingham | Royal Concert Hall

Sat 23 | UK, Hastings | White Rock Theatre

Tue 26 | UK, Liverpool | Philharmonic Hall

Wed 27 | UK, Sheffield | City Hall

Fri 29 | UK, Blackburn | King George's Hall

Photo Credit Olivia Wolf



