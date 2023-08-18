Tayla Parx Shares New Single 'Something In My Eye'

Grammy-nominated songwriter, vocalist, actress and businesswoman Tayla Parx shares a new track “Something In My Eye” via her own TaylaMade Records.

The new song is taken from her forthcoming project, Many Moons, Many Suns, and follows previously shared offerings “Dream Hotel,” “For What It’s Worth,” “Flowers” and “Rich.”

“‘Something In My Eye’ is my most honest song yet,” Parx says. “I’ve always been the ‘strong friend’ or the person who is always smiling, and it put immense pressure on me to fall into this whole toxic positivity trap. But recently, I’ve found strength in being able to accept support for myself, for whatever emotions and struggles I'm having at the time. ‘Something In My Eye’ is a reflection of the space I was in of shying away from some of my feelings and moving into the space I am in now, where I’m facing them head on.”

Tayla Parx is a highly accomplished and influential Grammy-nominated songwriter, vocalist, actress and businesswoman who has established herself as a history-making force in the music industry, with a discography streamed over one billion times and counting. In 2019, Parx won Billboard’s Hitmaker Award, becoming the first female songwriter since 2014 to have three simultaneous Top 10 songs in the Hot 100 with Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” and “thank u, next” and Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes.”

Parx’s songwriting contributions span a wide range of genres and have been featured on numerous award-winning albums, including Justin Bieber’s Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), HAIM’s Women In Music Pt. III, John Legend’s Bigger Love, Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer, The Internet’s Ego Death and the film Hairspray.

She also notably penned six tracks on Ariana Grande’s blockbuster album Positions, including “34+35” and “pov,” and co-wrote the double-Platinum track “Love Lies” for Khalid and Normani, Anderson.Paak’s “Tints (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” and Dua Lipa’s “It Ain’t Me.”

In addition to her success as a songwriter, Parx has released two critically acclaimed albums of solo music, her 2019 debut album We Need To Talk and Coping Mechanisms from 2020, which both received glowing reviews across multiple publications including Billboard, Variety, Pitchfork, Complex, The FADER, NYLON, Insider and more.

In 2020, Parx also launched TaylaMade, Inc., a new umbrella company that houses Parx’s ventures including Parx Publishing, Parx Studios, 3020 Management and lifestyle brand Trailer Parx, which was highlighted in Forbes. In 2022, Parx was featured in W Magazine’s Music Issue alongside Lana Del Rey and other notable women in music, and she was selected to be a member of the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2023.

Additionally, Parx starred as Donna Summer this past March in the Casablanca Records biopic Spinning Gold, alongside notable artists Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$ and Ledisi.

photo, credit: Daniel Ramos.