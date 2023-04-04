Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tanya Tucker Confirms Two Nights at Nashville's Historic Ryman Auditorium

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Tanya Tucker-the newest inductee into The Country Music Hall of Fame-will perform two special shows this spring at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on June 3 and 4. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. CT, with additional tour dates to be announced soon. Fans can sign-up for exclusive artist presale access, which begins tomorrow at 10:00a.m. CT, by visiting www.tanyatucker.com/tour.

"The Ryman is the Mother Church of Country ? Music," Tanya shares. "It's my favorite place in the World to play! But this time it's not just one show...it's Two!! I'm more than excited to be performing June 3 and 4. And I bet they'll be a few surprises!! Tanya Mother Tucker is coming to the Mother Church and I can't wait!!!" Tanya has partnered with PLUS1 with $1 per ticket going to support Farm Aid and their work to cultivate a vibrant, just and resilient family farm-centered system of agriculture in America.

Of Tanya's live show, Rolling Stone praises, "Tanya Tucker REMAINS the 'female Elvis,' a moniker she earned from the King himself more than 40 years ago. For nearly two hours during her 'Tanya Tucker & Friends' show, the charismatic entertainer karate-chopped, high-kicked, and hip-thrusted her way across the stage at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, delivering both songs she transformed into indelible hits when she was just a teenager and material off her Grammy-nominated album While I'm Livin'. It was a scenery gobbling performance, but a master class in how to inject actual spontaneity into a country music concert."

Tucker's landmark 2019 album, While I'm Livin'-her first new album in 17 years-reintroduced Tucker to a new generation and went on to win the Grammy for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song for its poignant single, "Bring My Flowers Now."

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

Tanya's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now."

In October 2022 "The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile," a documentary that chronicles the resurgence in Tucker's career following the success of her aforementioned 2019 album While I'm Livin', hit theaters globally via Sony Pictures Classics. Lauded by The New York Times, the documentary raves that Tanya "hasn't lost a step in terms of phrasing.

The teardrop in her voice, strategically used in heartache songs, remains credible. [The doc] interweaves the contemporary sessions...better-than-competent piece of fan service." In December 2022, Tanya made her acting debut in a lead role in Paramount's "A Nashville Country Christmas," starring alongside Academy Award® winner Keith Carradine.

On the spirits side, the country icon's signature tequila, Tanya Tucker's Cosa Salvaje Tequila, is now available in 14 U.S. states and Canada, with additional stores carrying the tequila every day. To order Tanya Tucker's Cosa Salvaje Tequila, visit CosaSalvajeTequila.com. To keep up with Tanya Tucker, go to TanyaTucker.com.

photo credit: Derrek Kupish



