Tanya Tucker Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Tanya Tucker is going on tour with rising female country music stars in 2020. See below for a full list of tour dates!

Tucker is nominated for several 2020 Grammy awards for her album "While I'm Living." The name of the tour comes from a song on the album: "Bring My Flowers Now."

Tanya Tucker, 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour Dates:

Feb. 5 - Vienna, Va. @ The Barns at Wolf Trap ~

Feb. 6 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live ~

Feb. 7 - New York City @ Town Hall ~*

Feb. 20 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley's Memphis ~

Feb. 21 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre ~

Feb. 22 - Wichita, Kan. @ TempleLive ~

Feb. 24 - Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note ~

Feb. 25 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre ~

Feb. 27 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District ~

Feb. 28 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Theatre ~

Feb. 29 - Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center

March 3 - Guelph, Ontario, Canada @ River Run Centre ^

March 5 - St Catharines, Ontario, Canada @ FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre ^

March 6 - Woodstock, N.Y. @ Levon Helm Studios ^

March 7 - Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Theatre ^

March 26 - Dallas, Texas @ Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater #

March 29 - Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater #

Apr 22 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ The Fremont Theater +

Apr 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

May 9 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

May 13 - Roanoke, Va. @ Jefferson Center @

May 15 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre @

May 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre @

May 17 - Boston, Mass. @ The Wilbur Theatre @

May 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues @

May 21 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall @

May 22 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg at the Center for the Performing Arts @

May 30 - Beaver Dam, Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater &+

June 4 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

June 5 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Crest Theatre *

June 6 - Minden, Nev. @ Carson Valley Inn Casino TJ's Corral Outdoor Amphitheater *

June 8 - Red Bluff, Calif. @ State Theatre for the Arts *

June 10 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

June 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Vogue Theatre *

June 13 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Bing Crosby Theater *

June 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

* Aubrie Sellers

~ Brandy Clark

# Erin Enderlin

+ Hailey Whitters

^ Madison Kozak

@ Walker County

& Shooter Jennings

Listen to "Bring My Flowers Now" here:





