Talking Kind Sign To Lauren Records & Share Debut Single 'Damn Shame'

Talking Kind, the solo project of Philadelphia DIY veteran Pat Graham, share their debut single to accompany the news that they've signed to Lauren Records.

"Damn Shame," with its lo-fi construction and winsome melody, plays out as though Billie Joe Armstrong demoed a Tom Petty cover. The new single is nostalgic and sweet, looking back at love shown to you-it's okay to accept it after the fact.

In a statement, Graham explains "Damn Shame" is a song for his mother.

"She died a few years ago and I'm embarrassed with how much I ignored her love. I spent a lot of time yearning for her approval, but it caused me to miss the ways in which she did care for me. I used to sit in the car with her just blasting music in my headphones... the song was born from that memory."

Backed by a self-deprecating sense of humor that his therapist calls "troublesome," Talking Kind presents Pat Graham with an opportunity to explore being totally honest with himself. Affection is wonky and unfiltered, which is exactly what Talking Kind is all about.

Photo credit: Pat Graham