Talking Kind Sign To Lauren Records & Share Debut Single 'Damn Shame'

The track is now available on streaming platforms.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Talking Kind, the solo project of Philadelphia DIY veteran Pat Graham, share their debut single to accompany the news that they've signed to Lauren Records.

"Damn Shame," with its lo-fi construction and winsome melody, plays out as though Billie Joe Armstrong demoed a Tom Petty cover. The new single is nostalgic and sweet, looking back at love shown to you-it's okay to accept it after the fact.

In a statement, Graham explains "Damn Shame" is a song for his mother.

"She died a few years ago and I'm embarrassed with how much I ignored her love. I spent a lot of time yearning for her approval, but it caused me to miss the ways in which she did care for me. I used to sit in the car with her just blasting music in my headphones... the song was born from that memory."

Backed by a self-deprecating sense of humor that his therapist calls "troublesome," Talking Kind presents Pat Graham with an opportunity to explore being totally honest with himself. Affection is wonky and unfiltered, which is exactly what Talking Kind is all about.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Pat Graham



RELATED STORIES - Music

Dean Ford to Release Dream Fever EP in June Photo
Dean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in June

The forthcoming 6-track EP was co-written and produced by studio wizard Bleu (Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Michelle Branch) and further elevates the vibrant and effervescent sound Dean is best known for. The multi-instrumentalist and songwriter took inspiration from legends such as David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Madonna, and James Brown.

Wolfies Just Fine Shares New Single Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant Photo
Wolfie's Just Fine Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'

Recorded in Nashville with producer Jordan Lehning (Caitlin Rose, Andrew Combs), Everyone Is Dead Except Us turns the glorious, undeniable, and devastating territory of human existence and the pain of loss and grief, into something to examine and unpack in the span of four-minute-long deeply felt, emotional songs.

H.E.R. Releases New Single The Journey Photo
H.E.R. Releases New Single 'The Journey'

Multi-platinum award-winning recording artist H.E.R. has released a brand new single titled “The Journey.” Over the last month, H.E.R. and ESPN teamed up to tell the tell the story of the 16 teams beginning “The Journey” through the NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel. The track is now available for commercial release now via RCA Records.

Blur Announce New Album The Ballad of Darren & Share The Narcissist Photo
Blur Announce New Album 'The Ballad of Darren' & Share 'The Narcissist'

Produced by James Ford and recorded at Studio 13, London and Devon, The Ballad of Darren is the band’s ninth studio album, their first since the chart-topping The Magic Whip in 2015, with artwork featuring an image by British photographer Martin Parr. First track “The Narcissist” is out now, watch the visualizer now.


From This Author - Michael Major

Israeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EPIsraeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EP
FULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in JulyFULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in July
Dean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in JuneDean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in June
Wolfie's Just Fine (Musician/Comedian Jon Lajoie) Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'Wolfie's Just Fine (Musician/Comedian Jon Lajoie) Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE