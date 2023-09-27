Taking Back Sunday Share New Single 'Amphetamine Smiles'

Their new album is due October 27 via Fantasy. 

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Taking Back Sunday — John Nolan (lead guitar, piano, vocals), Adam Lazzara (lead vocals), Shaun Cooper (bass), and Mark O'Connell (drums) — have shared "Amphetamine Smiles," the third preview track from their forthcoming new album 152, due October 27 via Fantasy. 

The new track, a passionate call for reconnection that's as much about the band themselves as it is the world at-large, exemplifies the stirring reassurance that make Taking Back Sunday so special.

This morning, fans can tune-in HERE for special livestream Q&A with Taking Back Sunday at 8:45AM PT/11:45AM ET, 15-minutes prior to the worldwide premiere of the "Amphetamine Smiles" official video at 9:00AM PT/12PM/Noon ET. 

"You could document the writing, arranging, and recording of 'Amphetamine Smiles,' but there's no way to explain how it came together," said Nolan. "It's the product of some kind of magic."

To celebrate the release of 152, the band's first album in seven years, Taking Back Sunday announced a series of special, intimate album release shows: November 6 at Lodge Room in Los Angeles; November 9 at Eastside Bowl in Nashville; and November 13 at Bowery Ballroom in NYC. On-sale begins Friday, September 29 at 10:00AM local time.

For more information, visit here.

In addition, the band also announced the ninth Annual Taking Back Sunday Holiday Spectacular at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, NY on December 13 and 14, and Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on December 15 and 16. Tickets are on sale now. 

Produced by Tushar Apte (whom the band met through a mutual collaboration with noted DJ Steve Aoki) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), 152, the long-awaited LP features, 10 intensely vulnerable and absorbing new tracks all delivered with fresh ambition and newfound purpose.

Inspired by the long layoff and the cloud of uncertainty that blanketed the world (and music industry) these past few years, 152 stands among the most genuinely reflective and emotionally pure efforts of Taking Back Sunday's illustrious career. Pre-order 152 HERE.

From the album's intricate riffs and anthemic vocals to its elegantly warm synths and economical string arrangements, the quartet work-shopped these new tracks like never before. Previously released single "S'old," struggles with the obligations of adult responsibility and acceptance, while "The One," (also previously released) is a far-reaching anthem of love and brotherhood. 

"Keep Going" tracks the self-defeating darkness of betrayal, while "Quit Trying," is wrapped with "can't run from who you are" self-awareness. All through 152, the consistent thread is one of generosity, gratitude and ultimately, hope.

TAKING BACK SUNDAY ON TOUR:

9/29 — Cocoa, FL — Cocoa Riverfront Park
9/30 — Jupiter, FL — Dastoberfest
11/6 — Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room (Album Release Show)
11/9 — Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl (Album Release Show)
11/13 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (Album Release Show)
12/1 — Melbourne, Australia — Good Things Festival 2023
12/2 — Sydney, Australia — Good Things Festival 2023
12/3 — Brisbane, Australia — Good Things Festival 2023
12/13 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall (Holiday Spectacular)
12/14 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall (Holiday Spectacular)
12/15 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (Holiday Spectacular)
12/16 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (Holiday Spectacular)

PHOTO CREDIT: Djay Brawner


