Taking Back Sunday Announces 2024 North American Headline Tour

Beloved rock band Taking Back Sunday has today announced dates for their spring/summer 2024 North American headline tour celebrating their latest record 152. The two-part run, featuring support from Citizen, is set to take place May 19th through August 17th with stops in Dallas, Portland, Cleveland, Orlando, Boston, New York, and more.

Pre-sale and VIP tickets will be available tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 6th at 10am local time, with general on sale to follow this Friday, Dec. 8th at 10am local time. For more information, please visit: www.takingbacksunday.com.

The band shares: “Man, just taking it all in. We've been on a whirlwind on finishing the record, getting everything ready to put it out, making all the plans. Now comes our other favorite part, getting to visit so many cities in North America and playing live. The set will be a good mixture of albums and the reception for 152 has been so positive that we can't wait to get out there and play some of those songs for the first time in these cities and make magic all summer. Citizen also put out a great new record so we're going to have a good time together. Can't wait.”

Produced by Tushar Apte (whom the band met through noted DJ Steve Aoki) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), 152 features 10 intensely vulnerable and absorbing new tracks delivered with fresh ambition and newfound purpose. Inspired by the long layoff and the cloud of uncertainty that blanketed the world these past few years, it stands among the most genuinely reflective and emotionally pure efforts of Taking Back Sunday's illustrious career.

In addition to the headline tour, NY/NJ fans can look forward to the band's annual holiday spectacular on Dec. 13th and 14th at Mulcahy's and Dec. 15th and 16th at Starland Ballroom. On Dec. 16th, Taking Back Sunday will also be holding their annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop and fundraiser at Starland Ballroom in support of Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve in honor of the band's longtime attorney Dave Stein.

UK fans can catch Taking Back Sunday this March in Manchester, London, and Cardiff. For a full list of upcoming shows, please visit www.takingbacksunday.com.

About Taking Back Sunday

They've been making music together as a band for more than 20 years, have sold millions of albums, and along the way, amassed a devoted, international fan base. But ask the members of Taking Back Sunday if they still feel a burning desire to make a powerful impact and connect in a big way, and there's not a moment of hesitation in the response. “I'm gonna try and conquer the world every time,” says lead singer Adam Lazzara with a smile. Adds drummer Mark O'Connell: “When we're writing songs, the one thing we ask ourselves is, ‘Will it make people feel something?' You try to make people feel emotion. That's the one goal we went in with, and I think we did it.”

This unrelenting pursuit of greatness lies at the heart of 152, Taking Back Sunday's long-awaited, thrilling eighth studio album (and Fantasy Records debut) out now. Written and refined over the course of several years, the group's first full-length offering since 2016's Tidal Wave is a passionate, melody-infused confessional from a band forever known for its honesty and vulnerability.

When Taking Back Sunday first sat down together in late 2019 to begin working in earnest on what became 152, the band laid out some ground rules from the outset. They weren't out to simply add more songs to their already-storied catalog, but rather make a piece of art they could be proud of.

To that end, so many of the songs that comprise 152 were workshopped like never before. As the band members explain, over the years they've learned to love letting a piece of music develop from its initial idea all the way to its sometimes drastically-different finished form. It's a journey they've undoubtedly been on many times before when making previous albums, but as they found out when making 152, it's one that continues to thrill them and keep things fresh.

Lazzara gets animated as he describes how so many songs on 152 morphed over the multi-year writing and recording process. Whether it was “S'old” transforming from a punky, Green Day-style rocker into a slow-building, emotion-dripping plea for acceptance, or “I Am The Only One Who Knows You,” which evolved from a galloping rock song into a beatific ballad, so many of the songs that comprise 152 found Taking Back Sunday continually surprising one another with musical ideas in new and exciting ways.

Offers bassist Shaun Cooper: “If you can predict what each other is going to do, then it just becomes a job. It's not an artistic expression. You're not trying to grow.”

A major part of that growth is heard explicitly in 152's unguarded lyrics: 20-plus years into Taking Back Sunday, Lazzara and Nolan are peeling back the curtain like never before. From the heartfelt recollections of the album's epic opener “Amphetamine Smiles,” to the expressive yearning in lead single “The One”, listeners are invited into the songwriters' collective heart.

Revitalized and unusually optimistic, Taking Back Sunday is ready to embrace what lies ahead. “Normally it's like, this is working right now, let's just go with it and see what happens,” admits Lazzara. “But the process of making this record has helped get me to a point where I'm looking ahead. I'm so excited about the possibilities. You've got to keep moving forward. We need to continue building onto this wonderful world.”

Upcoming Tour Dates:

12.5 - Woolloongabba, AUS The Princess Theatre

12.6 - Marrickville, AUS - Factory Theatre

12.13 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall *SOLD OUT

12.14 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall *SOLD OUT

12.15 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom *SOLD OUT

12.16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (Holiday Pop-Up Shop)

12.16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom *SOLD OUT

3.26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

3.27 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

3.28 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff University Great Hall

5.19 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

5.21 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

5.23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

5.24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

5.25 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

5.26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

5.27 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

5.29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6.4 - Portland, OR - The Crystal Ballroom

6.5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

6.6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

6.8 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

6.9 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

6.11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

6.12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

6.14 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

6.15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

6.18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

6.19 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

6.21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

7.24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

7.25 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

7.26 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

7.27 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

7.30 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

8.1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

8.2 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard

8.3 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

8.4 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

8.6 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

8.8 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

8.9 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

8.11 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork

8.13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

8.14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8.16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

8.17 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Photo Credit :Ashley Osborn