TUVABAND Releases New Single 'Crafting a Unique Space'

Norwegian artist Tuvaband - the moniker for Tuva Hellum Marschhäuser - has released the third single "Fully Mature Things" from her forthcoming album Growing Pains & Pleasures (out 5/21/21).

"...sweeping new single 'Fully Mature Things' grabs a hold of you like waves crashing the shore. It's another heartfelt and beautiful track thanks to Tuva's emotive vocals and lyrics. The song is a rather cathartic experience and is all about letting go of the past and accepting changes." - Turtlenek

The album follows Tuvaband's 2019's I Entered The Void about isolation, the story of Tuva cutting herself off from society and the effect that process had on her, while Growing Pains & Pleasures is about trying to find her way back.

Earlier this year, Tuvaband released "Post Isolation" is a song about Tuva's return to the world of other people where she's stalked by the shadows of her own fears.

The video, directed by Marius Mathisrud, recasts Tuva's internal struggle, her battle against her fears as showdown between two super-Tuva's inspired by the flashy, playful aesthetic of old fighting games like Mortal Combat and film "They Live" (1988) by John Carpenter.

"The music video is a playful twist on Tuva's mind fighting her inner demons," explains director Marius Mathisrud. "We wanted to create a superhero that could fight this battle. Even if Tuva looks strong on the outside, she also needs a spiritual companion from time to time."

In a recent review, The Line of Best Fit calls Tuvaband "an artist not afraid to extend the boundaries of their sound whilst retaining the elements that make them stand out... 'Post Isolation' sees Tuvaband continue to draw the attention that she deserves while crafting a unique space for herself in the alt-pop world."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Maria Louceiro