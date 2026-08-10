TUL8TE Releases HANEISH Visualizer Feat. ELYANNA From New Album

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Egyptian pop artist TUL8TE has released the official visualizer for Haneish, a track featuring Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna from his newly released concept album SADEEK EL BERNAMEG, now available via MDLBEAST Records. The visualizer expands on the album's narrative world, which reimagines the story of Egyptian late-night radio host Oussama Mounir across 10 tracks.

The visualizer further extends the album's richly imagined universe, reinforcing TUL8TE's reputation as one of the region's most inventive creative visionaries.

Across 10 tracks, Sadeek El Bernameg transforms the world of legendary Egyptian late-night radio host Oussama Mounir into a deeply immersive concept album. The project was first introduced through a cinematic teaser shared across social media, featuring TUL8TE calling into Mounir's iconic relationship radio show from his bedroom, setting the stage for the story to come. Introducing himself only as a nameless 'Friend of the Show,' TUL8TE seeks answers after losing the woman he loves. Through a series of songs and spoken interludes, the album unfolds like a late-night broadcast, weaving together longing, miscommunication, heartbreak, forgiveness, and self-discovery. As the conversations evolve and new perspectives emerge, Sadeek El Bernameg asks a simple but profound question: Is love enough if you never learn how to communicate it? The result is a poignant meditation on vulnerability, emotional growth, and the complexities of modern relationships.

Sonically, the album is equally expansive, blending Egyptian pop with contemporary R&B, acoustic instrumentation, and influences from across the region. From the intimate warmth of 'Men Gheir Kalam' and the infectious melodies of 'Enta Habeeby' to Billboard Arabia Hot 100 No. 1 hit 'Garee2a Awy' and the sweeping duet 'Han3eesh' featuring Elyanna, TUL8TE balances timeless songwriting with forward-thinking production. By the time the album reaches its triumphant finale, 'Kobtan,' its emotional journey comes full circle as its protagonist stops searching for direction and chooses to chart his own course.

Rooted in Egyptian culture while resonating far beyond it, Sadeek El Bernameg further establishes TUL8TE as one of the defining artists leading Arabic pop onto the global stage. Since emerging in 2023, he has amassed more than 800 million streams across platforms, earned a Billboard Arabia Music Award, been named to Rolling Stone's Future 25, and was recognized by GRAMMY.com as a global ambassador for Egyptian pop. His previous album, Narein, surpassed 300 million streams, while breakout records including 'Habeeby Leh' and 'Ma Tegy Ady Aleek', and massive hit 'El Hob Gany' landed on Spotify's Viral 50 Global chart, introducing Egyptian pop to audiences worldwide. Most recently, 'Garee2a Awy' became his first Billboard Arabia Hot 100 No. 1 following its acclaimed COLORS performance, which earned over 10 million views and debuted on YouTube's Global Daily Top 100 Music Videos chart.

Beyond the accolades, TUL8TE has become one of the most distinctive creative voices to emerge from the region, known for constructing immersive artistic worlds where music, visuals, and narrative exist as one cohesive experience. With Sadeek El Bernameg, he pushes that vision further than ever before, reimagining one of Egypt's most beloved cultural institutions through contemporary pop while delivering a cinematic body of work that expands both the creative and global possibilities of Arabic music.

Tracklist

1. Sadeek El Bernameg (Interlude) // صديق البرنامج (فاصل)

2. Men Gheir Kalam // منغير كلام

3. Enta Habeeby // أنت حبيبي

4. Garee2a Awy // جريئة أوي

5. Haneish (With Elyanna) // هنعيش (مع إليانا)

6. Sadeeket El Bernameg (Interlude) // صديقة البرنامج (فاصل)

7. Ha'ak 3alaya // حقك عليا

8. Wala Ash Wala Kan // ولا عاش ولا كان

9. El Moog 3ali Awi (Interlude) // الموج عالي أوي (فاصل)

10. Kobtan // قبطان

SADEEK EL BERNAMEG blends Egyptian pop with contemporary R&B and acoustic instrumentation, featuring tracks including Men Gheir Kalam, Enta Habeeby, the Billboard Arabia Hot 100 No. 1 single Garee2a Awy, and the closing track Kobtan. TUL8TE has surpassed 800 million streams since 2023 and previously released the album Narein, which topped 300 million streams.

Photo Credit: Ziad Soliman



Photo Credit: Ziad Soliman

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