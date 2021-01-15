TSHA Remixes KUU Hit 'We'll Always Have This Dance'

Exciting young artist TSHA, who was named BBC Introducing 'Dance Star of 2020', has remixed KUU's latest club smash 'We'll Always Have This Dance', out 15th January.

Pitched up and fizzing with raw energy, TSHA's remix of 'We'll Always Have This Dance' accentuates the dancefloor vibe while losing none of the understated beauty of the original with its subtle underlying acid line that permeates a more low-fi club harded beat. Already racking up more than 1 million Spotify streams since its November release, the lauded original was followed by KUU's bouncy and energetic remix of the Dua Lipa and DaBaby global smash 'Levitating'

Kicking off 2021 in style, London based TSHA was named BBC Radio 1's 'Future Artist' for January while her debut BBC Essential Mix aired last weekend - a coveted accolade for even the most established and achieved artists. KUU said: "We are big fans of TSHA and she was top of the list to remix 'We'll Always Have This Dance'. She stayed true to the original while taking it more to the dance floor and we love it!"

Wonderland Magazine discussing KUU mentioned that: "No one could have ever predicted a year where we'd be so starved of interaction and stimulation that our mouths would salivate at even the sight of a plane leaving a white streak across the sky. While all we can do for now is fantasise about leaving our grey island for warmer climes, one act is evoking the sensation of the warmth of sun on our skin and better times in the realest way possible."

Like the best ideas, KUU took on a life of its own before they'd even had a chance to make any firm plans. Shungudzo, Alex Metric and Riton are mere conduits for a story that has already been written. "The project is one of the best and most exciting of the year" CULTR Mag mentioned last year, where feeling, intuition, vibe and energy are the driving force, leading to a series of original cuts and edits that are full of authenticity.

Touted as 'one to watch' by Mixmag, Billboard, DJ Mag and BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Pete Tong, TSHA is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting young artists around. She debuted on the legendary Ninja Tune imprint at the tail-end of last year, with acclaimed EP 'Flowers' hailed as "a bold snapshot of TSHA's sonic evolution" by NME.

TSHA brings fresh, feelgood dancefloor energy with her infectious remix of 'We'll Always Have This Dance'.

Listen here: