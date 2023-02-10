Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TRY and RAC Team Up For 'Fire Sign' Remix

The original version of “Fire Sign” marked the first taste of Chapter Two of TRY’s debut album due later this year.

TRY - Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and songwriter Sam i (aka Sam Spiegel, formerly of hip-hop duo N.A.S.A.), and Nashville production and songwriting vanguard Shmuck the Loyal - shared a club-ready RAC remix of last month's "Fire Sign" featuring Mikky Ekko.

The remix transforms the original from an irresistible, vibey pop cut into a modern house banger. Complete with swelling synth stabs and a deep, hi-hat led rhythmic pocket, the remix teems with kinetic energy; it's impossible not to nod your head along to the kick.

The video is the latest entry into TRY's mind-melting visual catalog, following "Clarity" ft. EARTHGANG, off of last year's Chapter One EP, which was nominated for a Creative Film Award. Chapter One was one of three installments of their debut LP and featured guest appearances from Camden and Miette Hope alongside the Atlanta-based hip-hop duo. TRY also dropped a remix EP, adding Couros and legendary Brooklyn MC and Wu-Tang Clan affiliate Killah Priest into the fold.

A project meant to provide uplift and optimism born from an inspiring and terrifying time, TRY chooses the path of light, acknowledging the flaws of the world while choosing to find the beauty of the human experience. "We wanted to make something that sounded timeless, and we figured that out as we went along - music that provided a visceral energy," explains Shmuck.

The result is a sonically diverse album - spanning gorgeous 2step, the clattering bombast of trap, house music's insistent pulse, and the starry-eyed outlook of synth-pop. "We have very eclectic taste, and the record reflects that," says Sam.

With two more chapters planned for release over the next year, the entire project features an impressively varied roster of musical and artistic collaborators, including creative director Cédric Hervet - who frequently operated in the same role for Daft Punk - giving extra juice to the duo's impossible-to-pin-down sound, bringing nothing but energy and a positive glow to match.

Watch the new music video here:



