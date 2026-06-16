THE UNSUNG BARRY MANILOW: Dave Gallagher to Release Manilow Tribute EP

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In honor of Barry Manilow's new studio album What a Time, his triumphant return to the concert stage after cancer surgery, and his 83rd birthday (June 17th), acclaimed recording artist Dave Gallagher releases his tribute EP THE UNSUNG BARRY MANILOW. The collection will feature several deep tracks that were Manilow fan favorites but not the hit singles that ruled the airwaves and Billboard charts of the 1970s and early 1980's. This is the second in Gallagher's Unsung EP series tributes, following his 2010 collection THE UNSUNG JOHNNY MATHIS.

Included is ALL THE TIME, which was written by Manilow and longtime collaborator Marty Panzer. The song originally appeared on Manilow's 1976's This One's For You album, alongside such classics as Looks Like We Made It, Weekend in New England and Daybreak. Also featured is LAY ME DOWN written by Larry Weiss, from Manilow's 1975's Trying to Get The Feeling album and performed in numerous concerts and on his first #1 album Barry Manilow Live, in 1977. The third track, HOW DO I STOP LOVING YOU? is a very rare gem. Written by Norman Martin and Artie Butler (who worked on Barry's Even Now album as well as the Barbra Streisand films What's Up Doc? and For Pete's Sake) the song was an unused outtake from Manilow's acclaimed 1984 jazz album 2AM Paradise Café. The song eventually appeared in demo form on his 1992 box set A Collection and Then Some.

The piano only tracks features award winning Chicago favorites George Howe and Beckie Menzie on keyboards. The recordings feature emotional and haunting vocal performances by Dave, that the Hollywood Reporter described as a 'powerful vocal delivery that makes for quite a moving experience.' The EP will be available worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Pandora and all other streaming outlets on June 17th.

These Manilow songs are a perfect showcase for what the Sun Times describes as Dave's 'far-reaching, emotion-packed vocals.' Listening to Dave sing these songs, you will hear firsthand why New York's Sound Advice said, 'heartfelt and sincere, the legato voice of Dave Gallagher is joy to behold and striking. He leaves one wanting more, making listening to an emotional experience.'

With three full length albums and four EP's, Dave's recordings have resulted in over 160,000 in sales, a quarter of a million streams, international radio play including the BBC, and hits on iTunes Top 200 Albums Chart, Amazon's Top 50 Chart, and four singles on Adult Contemporary Christian and Inspirational charts. Gallagher triumphantly returned to the concert stage after an eight year absence in 2024, to a sold out performance at Chicago's Davenport's that coincided with his first full length studio album in a decade.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...