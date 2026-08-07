UH HUH HER Reissues NOCTURNES: REDUX for 15th Anniversary via Kill Rock Stars

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Uh Huh Her has released a 15th anniversary reissue of NOCTURNES: REDUX through Kill Rock Stars, accompanied by a new single titled Debris. The reissue follows previously released tracks Shook and Kool Thing.

Helmed by Camila Grey and Leisha Hailey, the electropop duo helped define the indie sleaze era and inspired contemporaries like Metric and Dum Dum Girls. Earning acclaim across FLOOD Magazine, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan and more, Nocturnes: Redux is the remastered reissue out today August 7 via Kill Rock Stars. Co-produced by Wendy Melvoin (Prince and the Revolution, Madonna, Meshell Ndegeocello), Nocturnes: Redux features the never-before-heard original mixes by super producer Tchad Blake (The Bangles, Arctic Monkeys, Sheryl Crow, Cibo Matto). The new release features the band's first new song in 12 years 'Shook' and their interpretation of Sonic Youth's iconic feminist protest song, 'Kool Thing'. The band has also shared new single 'Debris'.

Leisha and Cam poured their imaginations into Uh Huh Her (named for PJ Harvey's 2004 album). By the time they were ready to regroup and plot out their sophomore album, Nocturnes, they found themselves at a crossroads: They'd been dropped by their original label, they were between managers and their side gigs had wrapped up. But the band remained undiscouraged, and they decided to release Nocturnes independently through crowdsourcing – a completely novel concept at the time. 'We had nothing to lose, and everything to gain,' Camila recalls. 'It meant the world that our fans directly supported the mixing of the album through online eBay auctions of memorabilia, vinyl, art, and even a couple private dinners, because that enabled us to enlist the powers of the incredible Tchad Blake,' Cam says. The entirety of those original mixes have never seen the light of day until now, on this 2026.

Singles

Photo Credit: Alexandra Arnold | Hi-Res Download



Photo Credit: Alexandra Arnold | Hi-Res Download

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