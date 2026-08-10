THE LATIN SIDE OF CHICK COREA Album From Conrad Herwig Out Now

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Trombonist Conrad Herwig has released THE LATIN SIDE OF Chick Corea, a new album reworking compositions by the late pianist and composer through Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Cuban rhythmic frameworks. The ten-track collection, arranged with pianist Bill O'Connell, spans multiple eras of Corea's catalog and is available now for streaming and download.

'The Latin Side of Chick Corea' is out now on Savant Records. The release commemorates the 30th anniversary of Herwig's iconic project, honoring the profound influence and genius of jazz legend Chick Corea.

The album features a powerhouse ensemble, the Latin Side All-Stars, bringing together some of the finest talents in Jazz and Latin music. Conrad Herwig's trombone, alongside saxophonist and flutist Craig Handy, trumpeter Alex Norris, and pianist Bill O'Connell deliver masterful performances that showcase Corea's timeless compositions with fresh, inventive improvisational energy. The rhythm section, composed of bassist Ruben Rodriguez, drummer Robby Ameen, and conga player Mauricio Herrera, anchors the album with vibrant Afro-Latin-Caribbean grooves, blending clave, precision, and swing to create an irresistible musical foundation.

'The Latin Side of Chick Corea' stands as a vibrant celebration of two musical worlds — Jazz and sacred Afro-Caribbean rhythms — united by Herwig's vision and Corea's enduring legacy. The album promises to captivate listeners with its dynamic improvisation and heartfelt tribute to one of jazz's most innovative composers. Jazz fans, Afro-Carribean aficionados, and newcomers alike can look forward to experiencing the electrifying sound of this landmark recording, which highlights the ongoing impact of Chick Corea's music through the lens of the Latin Side All-Stars.

The album has drawn attention from jazz critics, with The New York City Jazz Record's Pierre Giroux noting that Herwig and O'Connell surround Corea's recognizable melodies with inventive harmonies and room for the musicians to stretch, while Marlbank's Stephen Graham wrote that listeners feel the love for Chick, for jazz, for humanity throughout the recording.

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