Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'

THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'

THE HU are currently touring in support of RUMBLE OF THUNDER across the U.S.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

Hailing from Mongolia, THE HU have combined traditional music and instrumentation performed in their native language using native instrumentation with Western modern rock stylings to create a unique and catchy sound they have labelled as "Hunnu Rock."

The acclaimed rock outfit have today, September 2, unleashed their anticipated second official studio album RUMBLE OF THUNDER via Better Noise Music alongside the music video for the track "Bie Biyelegee." In this lively video, THE HU can be seen dancing in the traditional Mongolian style of "biyelgee."

"'Bie Biyelgee' is about having a good time," share THE HU. "We danced like we never danced before during the video shoot and the movements where we tried to imitate biyelgee were very challenging. The biyelgee movements require a different skill set than you would find in any dance genre so in that way, celebrating these qualities are fascinating and inspiring to us."

THE HU are currently touring in support of RUMBLE OF THUNDER across the U.S. alongside Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth until October 15, after which they finish off the year with a headlining run throughout Europe and the U.K. Earlier this year, THE HU hopped across the globe on their "Black Thunder" tour which included stops at Coachella (USA), Fuji Rock Festival (Japan) and headlining shows all over North America, Japan, New Zealand and Australia. Find a list of all upcoming shows and ticket information HERE.

Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory shared his thoughts on the band via Instagram, "The Hu is out on the road with us - great band from Mongolia - you gotta check them out. I'm a Hun, so from the anthropologic perspective they are my cousins."

Across its 12 tracks, RUMBLE OF THUNDER connects the world to Mongolian culture and its unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth. These core values are on full display in the album along with deeply meaningful lyrics that uplift Mongol people, as the band wishes for prosperity and peace among all.

The band shared the eco-conscious debut single, "This Is Mongol," in May which has since received over 3 million video views and over 1.6 million Spotify streams. In July, they revealed an epic action-packed music video for the first half of their nine-minute track "Black Thunder" before sharing its second equally tantalizing sequel in mid-August.

"'Rumble of Thunder' extends the variety of songs that the Hunnu Rock genre has and focuses on bringing new playing techniques that would sound unique and add more hard rock components to the songs," THE HU state.

"It was quite fun to record and most importantly, we had so much time to play and choose the best versions. Creative space and time are crucial, so we are very grateful to our friends and families who had our backs during the lengthy process. We also feel very much in sync in terms of understanding and complementing each other during performance. You will find that we have become an even closer unit in this album with many new surprises."

Stream/download RUMBLE OF THUNDER along with varying physical product offerings including special edition colored vinyl variants.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new album here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Smino Releases New Record '24-8'Smino Releases New Record '24-8'
September 1, 2022

Smino has released the new single '24-8' along with a music video. The track is produced by Phelix. Smino continues to be a thread in the contemporary artist community with stand out feature verses on records that range anywhere from J.Cole , Yebba, to Doja Cat. Watch the new music video now!
VIDEO: Max Creeps Release 'Summer of Fun' Video feat. Buckets The DrummerVIDEO: Max Creeps Release 'Summer of Fun' Video feat. Buckets The Drummer
September 1, 2022

Max Creeps, the undisputed founders of punk rock, mark the final days of Summer with a video for “Summer of Fun” featuring Buckets The Drummer. The newly released “Summer of Fun” video joins a gaggle of previously released Max Creeps clips including “Hung Drawn and Quartered (1424)” featuring Dan Jones.
VIDEO: Young The Giant Releases Music Video for 'My Way'VIDEO: Young The Giant Releases Music Video for 'My Way'
September 1, 2022

American Bollywood will be the first album in four years since Mirror Master and the first since leaving the major label system. Since the last album, three of the band members became fathers, and of course there was a global pandemic. Watch the new music video now and check out upcoming tour dates!
Hidden In Plain View Return With New EP 'Tantrums'Hidden In Plain View Return With New EP 'Tantrums'
September 1, 2022

Along with new music, merch, and vinyl Hidden In Plain View have collaborated with Seaside Heights, New Jersey brewery Heavy Reel Brewing to commemorate their classic Drive Thru Records LP “Life in Dreaming” with “Life in Dreaming IPA” a West Coast IPA featuring Mandorina Bavaria and Zappa hops.
Charlie Bit My Finger to Release New Album 'Back and Fourth'Charlie Bit My Finger to Release New Album 'Back and Fourth'
September 1, 2022

Recorded, coproduced, mixed and mastered by Tim Van Doorn at Big Dog Recordings in Antwerp, Belgium. Video recorded and edited by Emiel Van Roy. Recorded at Antwerp-based Big Dog Recordings by Tim Van Doorn. 'Breaking Out' is one of the heaviest songs on the record, this beauty will give you multiple eargasms.