THE GAME Releases THE LIFE Music Video From THE DOCUMENTARY 3

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Compton rap icon The Game debuts the first music video from his new album, THE DOCUMENTARY 3, with 'The Life,' which premiered today via Billboard. Directed by Sela Veve, the visual was shot throughout the streets of LA, capturing the energy, people and culture of the city that shaped him. With Downtown LA as the backdrop, Game raps in front of a red Maybach, hangs with people in the neighborhood and takes in a dice game unfolding in the streets showing Game at home in the city that made him.

About

THE DOCUMENTARY 3 marks a defining chapter in The Game's legacy. Born Jayceon Terrell Taylor in Compton, CA, The Game is a multi-platinum rapper, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur whose impact on hip-hop spans more than two decades. Over the course of his career, he has established himself as one of the genre's most influential and enduring artists, with eight albums debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Rap Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, including three No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200.

Growing up in Compton surrounded by gang culture and surviving a near-fatal 2001 home invasion, The Game studied the greats, honed his craft and was signed by Dr. Dre to Aftermath Entertainment. His 2005 debut, THE DOCUMENTARY, debuted at No. 1 and went on to sell more than five million copies worldwide, helping redefine West Coast rap for a new generation.

Since then, The Game has built a catalog of landmark albums including DOCTOR'S ADVOCATE, LAX, JESUS PIECE, THE DOCUMENTARY 2 and 2.5, and DRILLMATIC: HEART VS. MIND. He has collaborated with artists including Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Drake, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Ed SHeeran and more, while expanding his influence beyond music through entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

With THE DOCUMENTARY 3, The Game continues the story that began more than 20 years ago, adding another chapter to one of the most celebrated careers in West Coast hip-hop while remaining one of the genre's most enduring and versatile artists.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Mannion



Photo Credit: Jonathan Mannion

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