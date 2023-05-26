THE DIRTY NIL Celebrate New Album 'FREE REIN TO PASSIONS'

The album is today via Dine Alone Records.

By:
Ontario’s rock ‘n’ roll torchbearers, The Dirty Nil, release their fourth album, Free Rein to Passions, today via Dine Alone Records. Click here to stream + order the record now. 

Following up on the previously shared “Nicer Guy” and “Celebration” visuals, the trio have also dropped a new music video for “Blowing Up Things In The Woods,” an ode to the simple joys of fireworks, explosions, and pyrotechnic annihilation and an homage to their adolescence. 

Under the Radar premiered it today and wrote ““Blowing Things Up In The Woods” is pure explosive fun, delivering a charming and sharply-written tribute to adolescent pyromania. The track has a long fuse, building the verses on top of thundering drums and guitar dramatics, but the band truly kicks into gear with the chorus, launching into a shout-along anthem, complete with gang vocals and triumphant hooks.”

The Dirty Nil will kick off a co-headlining tour with Daniel Romano’s Outfit next week. Click here for a full list of dates/to purchase tickets.

Watch The Dirty Nil’s video collaboration with Hamilton’s Iggy Pop, B.A. Johnston, on YOUTUBE now. 

“We may still attempt to return that mannequin to Amazon,” frontman Luke Bentham laughs. “A good reminder of why we gave up on our pyro dreams for the comparably tame life of rock and roll.”

Upcoming North American Tour Dates w/ Daniel Romano’s Outfit:

6/1/23 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

6/2/23 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

6/4/23 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

6/6/23 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

6/7/23 - Saskatoon, SK @ Louis Pub

6/8/23 - Red Deer, AB @ Starlite Room

6/10/23 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

6/11/23 - Medicine Hat, AB @ Casa Amigos

6/13/23 - Nelson, BC @ Spirit Bar

6/14/23 - Kelowa, BC @ Runaways

6/15/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

6/16/23 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

6/17/23 - Seattle, WA @ Madam Lou’s

6/18/23 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

6/20/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

6/21/23 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

6/22/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

6/23/23 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

6/24/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

6/25/23 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

6/27/23 - Austin, TX @ Parish

6/28/23 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

6/29/23 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Halls (Upstairs)

6/30/23 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos

7/1/23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

7/2/23 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

7/5/23 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

7/6/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

7/7/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

7/8/23 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/11/23 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

7/12/23 - Boston, MA @ Sonia

7/13/23 - Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

7/14/23 - Buffalo, NY @ Red Room

Photo Credit: Steph Montani



