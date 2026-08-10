THE CHICKS Add Philly, Boston Dates to 2026 TAKING THE LONG WAY Tour

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THE CHICKS have added new stops to their TAKING THE LONG WAY 20th Anniversary Tour, with shows now set for Philadelphia at The Met on October 7, Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 9, and a third Los Angeles date at the Dolby Theatre on November 3. The additions come alongside the release of an expanded edition of the trio's five-time Grammy Award-winning album TAKING THE LONG WAY, arriving October 2 via Legacy Recordings as a 3LP and digital release with five bonus tracks, including the previously unreleased demo of FLOWERS. The tour launches September 30 in Detroit, where the group will perform the album in full for the first time before closing each night with additional songs from their catalog.

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, is celebrating The Chicks and the 20th anniversary of Taking the Long Way, their five-time Grammy Award-winning album. The anniversary edition features unreleased bonus tracks and fan favorites. Taking the Long Way: 20th Anniversary Edition is available for digital pre-save and physical pre-order at thechicks.lnk.to/TTLW20.

On October 2, Taking the Long Way (20th Anniversary Edition) will be available as a 3LP and available to stream. The 3LP Edition features five bonus tracks (three unreleased demos + two rarities), exclusive etching and refreshed cover art + packaging. 'Thin Line' and 'Live Wire' will be available to stream for the first time.

'It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since Taking the Long Way. These songs take us right back to one of the most defining times in our lives, and it's incredible how much they still resonate today,' said The Chicks. 'We're so excited to finally share some unreleased tracks and to perform the entire album on this tour. It feels like the perfect way to celebrate this journey with the fans who have been with us every step of the way.'

Originally released on May 23, 2006, via Columbia Records, Taking the Long Way showcased The Chicks – Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer – at their most fearless and vulnerable. The album features the critically acclaimed hit song, 'Not Ready To Make Nice,' and earned The Chicks five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

The Chicks will launch their Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour this fall in celebration of their record-breaking album and have announced additional dates including stops in Philadelphia at The Met on October 7, Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 9, and a third show in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre on November 3.

Kicking off in Detroit on September 30, the trio will perform the groundbreaking album in its entirety for the first time, before closing each night with fan-favorite hits spanning their award-winning catalog. Tickets are available here.

The Chicks – Taking the Long Way (20th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist

Disc 1 Side A

1. The Long Way Around

2. Easy Silence

3. Not Ready to Make Nice

4. Everybody Knows

Disc 1 Side B

1. Bitter End

2. Lullaby

3. Lubbock or Leave It

Disc 2 Side A

1. Silent House

2. Favorite Year

3. Voice Inside My Head

Disc 2 Side B

1. I Like It

2. Baby Hold On

3. So Hard

4. I Hope

Disc 3 Side A

1. Not Ready to Make Nice (Demo Version)

2. Thin Line

3. So Hard (Demo Version)

4. Live Wire

5. Flowers (Demo Version)

The Chicks – 'Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour' Dates

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Saturday, October 3, 2026 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

Sunday, October 4, 2026 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Friday, October 9, 2026 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall of Fenway

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Monday, October 12, 2026 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Tuesday, October 13, 2026 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Thursday, October 15, 2026 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

Saturday, October 17, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Sunday, October 18, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Sunday, October 25, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

Monday, October 26, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

Thursday, October 29, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Friday, October 30, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sunday, November 1, 2026 – Hollywood, CA – Dolby Theatre

Monday, November 2, 2026 – Hollywood, CA – Dolby Theatre

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 – Hollywood, CA – Dolby Theatre

Originally released May 23, 2006, on Columbia Records, TAKING THE LONG WAY featured the single NOT READY TO MAKE NICE and earned THE CHICKS five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The 20th Anniversary Edition also includes the tracks THIN LINE and LIVE WIRE, both streaming for the first time.

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