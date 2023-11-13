THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Announce 2024 Spring Tour

The Brook & The Bluff have announced a run of 2024 US headline dates.

The news follows the completion of their North American headline tour supporting their new album, Bluebeard, with sold out shows in New York, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Austin, Toronto and many more. Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10am local time.

“The Bluebeard Tour keeps croosin’!” says the band, “The first leg was too good so we just had to run it back.”

Bluebeard is a career defining record for the band and the early fan response suggests it will be a breakthrough moment for them. Singles “Long Limbs,” “Tangerine,” “Headfirst,”& “Hiding,” all tracks that show the depth of this album, a mix of indie folk, fused with touches of funk and deep groves.

In recent years, The Brook & The Bluff’s incandescent harmonies, winning arrangements, and observational acumen have placed them firmly at the center of the indie-folk revival. They are now, by far, one of the most successful young bands at folk-rock’s amorphous contemporary edge, fusing the craft of the past with the ideas and avenues of the present.

With a dozen songs that won’t let go, their forthcoming third album, Bluebeard, makes an unequivocal case as to why.

Upcoming Tour Dates

2/15 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

2/16 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

2/17 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

2/19 - Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar & Grill

2/20 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall

2/24 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

2/25 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

2/27 - Savannah, GA @ District Live

3/1 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

3/2 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall Little Rock

3/3 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

3/7 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

3/8 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

3/9 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

3/10 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

3/15 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

3/16 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

3/19 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

4/3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

4/4 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

4/5 - Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club

4/6 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

4/9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

4/11 - Richmond, VA @ The National

4/12 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

4/13 - Charleston, SC @ The Windjammer

4/16 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

4/18 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

4/19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

4/20 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

4/21 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

4/26 - Opelika, AL @ The Railyard

Photo by Noah Tidmore