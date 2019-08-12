THE BEACHES Announce US Headline Shows, Festivals Including Riot Fest + Austin City Limits

Juno Award-winning rock band The Beaches have added headline dates and festival appearances to their upcoming US tour supporting U.K. rock groupFrank Carter & The Rattlesnakes. The girl-next-door garage rock group (who count Sir Elton John, The Rolling Stones and The Foo Fightersamong their fans) will make their first stop Sept. 15 at Riot Fest in Chicago.



The band has spent the last few years blowing away audiences across North America and the U.K. including dates with Passion Pit and The Rolling Stones. With the release of their latest The Professional EP, The Beaches are pumped to bring their edgy, infectious sound to the U.S. once again. This upcoming tour follows the highly successful SOS Tour with The Glorious Sonsin November of last year, which traveled from the West Coast of Canada to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Photo credit: Felice Trinidad





