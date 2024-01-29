TEETHE Release New Single 'Thanks,' New 7' Ahead of Debut Album Reissue

Their debut album will be reissued on February 23.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 1 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 2 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 3 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 4 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'

TEETHE Release New Single 'Thanks,' New 7' Ahead of Debut Album Reissue

Texas slowcore supergroup Teethe release “Thanks,” a brand new single from their upcoming new 7”, out February 23rd alongside the reissue of their debut album, via Winspear.

“‘Thanks' is about showing thanks, gratitude, and recognizing interconnectedness,” says the band's Grahm Robinson. Consequence, who premiered the Rosa Sawyers-animated video today, is “sweet, slow, and low-key,” saying “Like Mazzy Star or Low before them, Teethe manage to strike upon an indescribable mix of crushing sadness and pure, sublime beauty — a paradoxically warm sense of melancholy.” 

Made over the course of 2020, Teethe's self-titled debut album is a collection of songs pieced together over time - a sonic collage of fragmented recordings and half finished tracks made whole in the midst of isolation. Initially self-released in November of 2020 with little fanfare, the album's warm, lo-fi aesthetic and slow, calming songs spread by word of mouth. 

Roughly one year later, at the top of 2022, the band returned with “Tag”, a new single that caught the attention of slowcore fans and garnered shout outs from unlikely celebrities. Tours soon followed with Charlie Martin of Hovvdy, Momma, Milly, Waveform, and They Are Gutting A Body of Water.

The band continued to record their own music, releasing another single, “Lucky,” in the fall of 2022, and most recently partnered with Saddle Creek for their 7-inch series to release their newest single, “Moon,” in October of 2023.

Teethe is Boone Patrello, Grahm Robinson, Madeline Dowd, Jordan Garrett, and Kai Wilde.

Photo Credit: Alex Montenegro 



RELATED STORIES - Music

More Hot Stories For You

Yungblud and Lil Yachty Join For Latest Single, 'When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)'Yungblud and Lil Yachty Join For Latest Single, 'When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)'
Emerging Country Artist Michael James Releases New Single 'Road I Wanna Ride'Emerging Country Artist Michael James Releases New Single 'Road I Wanna Ride'
EMEL Announces All-Women 'MRA' LP & Shares 'Lose My Mind (ft. Nayomi)'EMEL Announces All-Women 'MRA' LP & Shares 'Lose My Mind (ft. Nayomi)'
Ngeeyl Unleashes New Mixtape 'Hiatus 2: Ssetelian'Ngeeyl Unleashes New Mixtape 'Hiatus 2: Ssetelian'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING