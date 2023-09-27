TEENAGE HALLOWEEN Release 'Armageddon Now' Single

The track is accompanied by a music video.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN Release 'Armageddon Now' Single

After announcing their forthcoming sophomore studio album Till You Return, Teenage Halloween have released their exuberant third new single “Armageddon Now.”

The single is streaming across all platforms now. The track is accompanied by a music video, which is premiering today via FLOOD Magazine.

“Armageddon Now” was written by guitarist Eli Frank (they/them), with lyrics from singer/guitarist Luk Henderiks (they/them). The track harnesses this growing songwriting partnership to deliver a catchy ripper. The song speaks about the potential harm we can inflict on ourselves in attempts to avoid confrontation.

“Armageddon Now” arrives alongside a music video in which the band enlisted numerous Queer pro-wrestlers from the “Queer Punk Outlaws” to act out a non-binary rumble in and around the band as they perform the song, ultimately leading the members themselves being caught up in the fray.

The track urges the listener to find strength to speak their truth in the face of adversity. It channels the feeling that others are steamrolling your thoughts and actions and how you have to just follow your own path in the end. The only way to feel heard at times is to keep on pushing your voice, even when it’s not the loudest one in the room.

"Armageddon Now" was preceded by "Getting Bitter" and the double a-side "Supertrans/Takeaway." 

The band has announced an extensive tour in support of the album, tickets are available Click Here.

Dates:

10/20/2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Ukie Club
10/21/2023 - Lake Como, NJ @ Salty's
10/22/2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/27/2023 - Hamden, CT @ The Shop
10/28/2023 - Portsmouth, NH @ WSCA Radio
10/29/2023 - Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts
10/31/2023 - Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse #
11/01/2023 - Boone, NC @ Lily's *
11/02/2023 - Johnson City, TN @ The Hideaway *
11/03/2023 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Dark Roast *
11/04/2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Ideal Sportsbar * #
11/05/2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #
11/07/2023 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman #
11/08/2023 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room #
11/09/2023 - San Antonio, TX @ Snake Hill Social Club #
11/10/2023 - El Paso, TX @ Old Sheepdog Brewery #
11/11/2023 - Santa Fe NM @ Ghost #
11/14/2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ El Oasis At El Noche #
11/15/2023 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sand Dollar Lounge #
11/16/2023 - San Diego, CA @ Kensington Club #
11/17/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Smell #
11/18/2023 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman #
11/19/2023 - Sacramento CA @ The Starlet Room #
11/21/2023 - Portland, OR @ PICA 
11/22/2023 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project 
11/23/2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto
11/24/2023 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement
11/25/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive
11/26/2023 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
11/28/2023 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
11/29/2023 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
11/30/2023 - St Louis, MO @ TBA
12/01/2023 - Chicago, IL @ TBA
12/02/2023 - Milwaukee ,WI @ TBA
12/03/2023 - Bloomington, IL @ TBA
12/05/2023 - Indianapolis, IN @  Healer
12/06/2023 - Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Tavern
12/07/2023 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
12/08/2023 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House
12/09/2023 - Washington, DC @ Quarry House Tavern

# - with Dollar Signs

* - with Tongues Of Fire

Photo by Okie Dokie Studio




From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media.

