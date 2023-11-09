TANSU Shares New Single 'Easy Love'

The track is the third she has dropped this year in collaboration with Dave Rublin (American Authors).

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

TANSU Shares New Single 'Easy Love'

Harlem-based singer-songwriter TANSU has released “Easy Love,” the third she has dropped this year in collaboration with Dave Rublin (American Authors).

“Easy Love” finds TANSU charting the ups and downs of a long term relationship with grace and clarity. Recalling the rich maturity of classic 2000s R&B, TANSU's words are accented by Dave's sumptuous production, the perfect backdrop for TANSU's conversational vocals.

TANSU spoke on the track, saying ““Easy Love” is a soft goodbye. It is a song about letting go of a friend while respecting the life and beauty the relationship once shared. A loving tribute to someone you can no longer be there for, the song helps us all tell our former friends to take it easy, love.”

“Easy Love” follows singles “Got 2 Me” and “DOWNTOWN” which Glamglare called "The embodiment of glorious indie-pop.”

TANSU, a name inspired by the Turkish term for the sun's radiant touch on ocean waters just before sunrise, has a diverse cultural background, with roots in Turkey and Ireland. Although she spent her formative years in London and Connecticut, she's called New York City home for the past 13 years, with a brief stint in Boston for college.

Growing up, TANSU always felt connected to soul music, even as a child: legend has it that, as a baby, she refused to eat her dinner unless Whitney Houston's “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” was playing. Some of her earliest memories involve Whitney: she remembers waking up every morning, playing with her Barbie dolls, and listening to the Waiting To Exhale soundtrack on repeat, entranced by The Voice emanating from her speakers.

Throughout TANSU's youth, the pop stars of the day were like gods: she worshiped at the altar of Mariah and the Spice Girls, artists who combined vocal chops and platinum-plated charisma with a gonzo attitude and fierce commitment to their art. 

When she enrolled in the Berklee College of Music in Boston she was able to study pop music properly, as well as the kind of technique that would allow her to try her hand at any style she wanted – setting the stage for an artistry defined by effortless genre bending and a deft musical ear. 

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez





RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: The Americans Debut Music Video On LA Homeless Land Of The Free Photo
Video: The Americans Debut Music Video On LA Homeless 'Land Of The Free'

Watch the powerful music video 'Land of the Free' by The Americans, shedding light on homelessness in LA. With haunting melodies and poignant imagery, this video captures the harsh realities of life without a stable home. The video is a powerful and poignant piece that sheds light on the issue of homelessness in Los Angeles.

2
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet Photo
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet

Broadway of New York and Broadway of Nashville collided last night at the 57th Annual CMA Awards! Check out photos of Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon, Nicole Kidman, and more on the red carpet with stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, and more.

3
Abigail Barlow Releases Third Single Mirror, Mirror Photo
Abigail Barlow Releases Third Single 'Mirror, Mirror'

Abigail Barlow returns with “Mirror, Mirror.' Produced by Dan Gleyzer (BTS, Meghan Trainor, Noah Cyrus), this track gives listeners a slice of true pop/rock with an infectious melody, strong rhythms, and Abigail’s amazing vocal performance.

4
Giulia Tess Drops Killer Remix Of Serotonin Photo
Giulia Tess Drops Killer Remix Of 'Serotonin'

Giulia Tess releases a killer remix of 'Serotonin' following her successful debut live show and recent announcement as a Rinse FM resident. London-based Kiimi is an artist who has applied their conventional understanding of composition to a wholly unconventional output. A classically trained musician, they are making waves in the music scene.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HADESTOWN
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!