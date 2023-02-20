TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL Announce 'Road to Takedown' Showcase Gig

In the build-up to its first event in eight years, TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL will be showcasing three bands from their line-up at a one-off show in London this April.

Hitting Boston Music Room on Good Friday (7 April), the 'Road to Takedown' show will see performances from Confessions of a Traitor, Seething Akira and Crushed By Waves; all of whom will have a starring role at Takedown Festival 2023 later in the Spring.

London-based metalcore band Confessions of a Traitor will be topping the bill, with their "aggressive music for positive people" ready to rile-up audiences and "provide an escape for people, even if just for a moment." Having released their new album 'Punishing Myself Before God Does' last year, COAT evoke emotion and energy through their ability to blend melodic elements with crushing grooves.

Hailing from Takedown's new hometown, Portsmouth six-piece Seething Akira will bring electronic nu-core that seeks to escape the relentless monotony of dysfunctional normality. Delivering anger, despair, defiance and unapologetic heart-felt honesty, the band released their latest album 'Nozomi' last year to rave reviews.

Set to offer their cathartic blend of melodic verses, power-house breakdowns and anthemic choruses, North West natives Crushed By Waves will also be bringing their hard-hitting, gritty alt-rock to London. Since releasing their debut single 'Ceiling' in late 2020, the band have taken the UK rock scene by storm with a sound described as "rock 'n' roll of the highest order" by Kerrang! Radio.

After an 8 year hiatus, the South's favourite independent alt-rock gathering Takedown Festival is making its much anticipated return in 2023. Taking over at Portsmouth Guildhall on 8 April, the much-loved festival will see 30 bands perform across five stages, with a mind-blowing lineup, new venue, and outdoor stage added for the first time.

Set to become one of the biggest rock events in the festival calendar once more, the event will feature headliners Sleep Token and Skindred, as well as a whole host of other names including Loathe, Jamie Lenman, InMe, Fearless Vampire Killers and many more. Remaining tickets are on sale now and available here: http://www.takedownfestival.com.