Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL Announce 'Road to Takedown' Showcase Gig

TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL Announce 'Road to Takedown' Showcase Gig

Hitting Boston Music Room on Good Friday (7 April), the ‘Road to Takedown’ show artists will have a starring role at Takedown Festival 2023 later in the Spring. 

Feb. 20, 2023  

In the build-up to its first event in eight years, TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL will be showcasing three bands from their line-up at a one-off show in London this April.

Hitting Boston Music Room on Good Friday (7 April), the 'Road to Takedown' show will see performances from Confessions of a Traitor, Seething Akira and Crushed By Waves; all of whom will have a starring role at Takedown Festival 2023 later in the Spring.

London-based metalcore band Confessions of a Traitor will be topping the bill, with their "aggressive music for positive people" ready to rile-up audiences and "provide an escape for people, even if just for a moment." Having released their new album 'Punishing Myself Before God Does' last year, COAT evoke emotion and energy through their ability to blend melodic elements with crushing grooves.

Hailing from Takedown's new hometown, Portsmouth six-piece Seething Akira will bring electronic nu-core that seeks to escape the relentless monotony of dysfunctional normality. Delivering anger, despair, defiance and unapologetic heart-felt honesty, the band released their latest album 'Nozomi' last year to rave reviews.

Set to offer their cathartic blend of melodic verses, power-house breakdowns and anthemic choruses, North West natives Crushed By Waves will also be bringing their hard-hitting, gritty alt-rock to London. Since releasing their debut single 'Ceiling' in late 2020, the band have taken the UK rock scene by storm with a sound described as "rock 'n' roll of the highest order" by Kerrang! Radio.

After an 8 year hiatus, the South's favourite independent alt-rock gathering Takedown Festival is making its much anticipated return in 2023. Taking over at Portsmouth Guildhall on 8 April, the much-loved festival will see 30 bands perform across five stages, with a mind-blowing lineup, new venue, and outdoor stage added for the first time.

Set to become one of the biggest rock events in the festival calendar once more, the event will feature headliners Sleep Token and Skindred, as well as a whole host of other names including Loathe, Jamie Lenman, InMe, Fearless Vampire Killers and many more. Remaining tickets are on sale now and available here: http://www.takedownfestival.com.



Laura Roy Drops Second Single From New EP With Odyssey Photo
Laura Roy Drops Second Single From New EP With 'Odyssey'
This is Laura’s debut release after receiving two Grammy nominations as a contributing songwriter on Doja Cat's 'Planet Her' album in 2022. Laura received recent support from BBC Radio, CBC Radio and Spotify Editorial Playlists: Chilled R&B Weekly, Fresh Finds, New Music Friday, R&B Weekly, R&B Fresh Finds & R&B Rising.
The Van Pelt Release New Single Image Of Health Photo
The Van Pelt Release New Single 'Image Of Health'
After twenty-five years of waiting, New York City cult indie favourites The Van Pelt are set to release a brand new album. 'Artisans & Merchants' was recorded and mixed in Summer/Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others.
AVA LILY Releases New Single HAPPY SWITCH Photo
AVA LILY Releases New Single 'HAPPY SWITCH'
Ava Lily unveils triumphant new single ‘Happy Switch’, the follow up to last month’s melodically haunting ‘Nobody Breaks My Heart Like I Do’. Produced by Gary Go, the singer-songwriter’s latest offering embraces classic R&B sensibilities with a sonic playfulness, Lily’s one-of-a-kind vocal running over elegant minor key.
The Roots & Live Nation Urban Announce 2023 Roots Picnic Weekend Photo
The Roots & Live Nation Urban Announce 2023 'Roots Picnic Weekend'
Diddy will headline and Ms. Lauryn Hill will co-headline and perform the entirety of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – a rare event­– to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the seminal album’s release. Award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor Dave Chappelle will make his “Roots Picnic” debut.

From This Author - Michael Major


High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever AnthologyHigh Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever Anthology
February 17, 2023

Produced by Murphy (known for his landmark work with Gerry Rafferty, Richard and Linda Thompson, Van Morrison, and more), Styvers’ Hush recordings revealed her as an exceptional songstress with a humble and captivating vocal presence, redolent of such iconic artists as Carole King, Karen Carpenter, and Judee Sill.
Ber Releases New 'Halfway' EPBer Releases New 'Halfway' EP
February 17, 2023

Halfway, the new EP from rising artist Ber, is out now via AWAL. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. In addition, Ber’s music video for the track “Slutphase” premieres, directed by frequent collaborator Sawyer Brice.
Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in MarchMarlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in March
February 17, 2023

Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – “the slap” that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony. Watch the new video trailer now!
Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'
February 17, 2023

Jake Erland is the director and DOP for the video, and it is creative directed by Sonja Fix. Both Aime and Sonja are featured in the music video, which is both dark and soft, where light and shadow clash, just like Aime's artistic approach. Both mainstream and underground, Aime Simone is a sensitive author, full of audacity.
Eloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New SingleEloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New Single
February 17, 2023

23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases a song and accompanying music video, “Giant Feelings.” She also announces a run of headlining European tour dates that’ll kick off on June 2nd in Paris at La Maroquinerie and culminate at London’s iconic KOKO. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
share