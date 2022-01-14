Syence Releases New Single 'Don't Leave'

Releasing on Snakehips' label Never Worry Records, American bass pop duo syence reveal new depths to their sound with their slinky, synthy single "don't leave." Talkbox vocals crackle with the gritty, electric groove of the bassline, in an offering that highlights the unique style syence has created.

"don't leave" continues Never Worry Records' strong slate of releases, having shared singles from J. Worra, Pat Lok, Earthgang, Armand van Helden, and Snakehips themselves in the label's inaugural year.

First meeting in a college science class, Zach Montoya and Brayden James were brought together by a shared love of live music and production. Soon they decided to form syence, experimenting together and pioneering a sound they describe as 'bass pop'. 2021 saw syence supported Whethan, Zedd, and Two Friends on live dates, playing the acclaimed Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Amphitheatre and 'HiJinx' festival in Philadelphia, and closing out the year with their set at 'Countdown NYE' festival in Southern California.

In the years since they have hit the Spotify 'Global Viral' charts, they are approaching over 50 million total streams, 5.5 million total listeners and boast 250K monthly listeners of dedicated fans. They released their debut EP bass pop late last year, and now enter 2022 with their first new release, "don't leave," on Never Worry Records.

Listen to the new single here: