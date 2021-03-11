Swarm Chain Releases New Single & Lyric Video 'Codex Gigas'

A cursed manuscript and a pact with the devil; the debut single by doom metal band Swarm Chain dig deep into history and obscure legends.

Entitled 'Codex Gigas', this new song is named after the largest extant medieval illuminated manuscript in the world, now preserved at the National Library of Sweden in Stockholm.

It is also known as 'The Devil's Bible' because of a very unusual full-page portrait of the devil, and the legend surrounding its creation.

A legend about a monk condemned to be walled up alive for breaking his monastic vows. In order to avoid the death penalty, he promised to write in one night a book to glorify the monastery, including all human knowledge.

The monk knew that the task was impossible to complete and prayed to Lucifer, asking him to help him finish the book in exchange for his soul. The devil completed the manuscript and the monk added the devil's picture out of gratitude for his aid.

The song sound is extreme, epic and solid. The two vocals alternate screaming/growl parts and melody, the choirs recall the gregorian chants and the gloomy monastic athmosphere of the tale, in a dualism between damnation and sacredness.

'Codex Gigas' is now available on digital stores and you can watch the lyric video below.

The video's shooting location is 'Galleria Rosso Tiziano', a deconsecrated church in Piacenza, Italy. It has been directed by Niccolò Savinelli ed edited by Maurizio Del Piccolo. The artwork for the single was created by artist Coito Negato.

The band's line up is: Paolo Veluti on bass and clean vocals, Emanuele Cirilli on screaming and growl vocals, Daniele Mandelli and Riccardo Tonoli on guitars, Daniele Valseriati on drums taking the place of Gianluca Capelli, who recorded the drums in studio.

Watch here:

Photo Credit: Coito Negato