Sullivan King Drops New Single Featuring Spencer Charnas Of Ice Nine Kills

Sullivan King, the one-half metal, one-half bass music artistic creation of Keaton Prescott, has officially unleashed his new single "Venomous" today featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills. After premiering on Sirius XM Octane yesterday, fans can stream the new track today below.

On today's release, Keaton shares " "Couldn't be more stoked to be releasing a song that really sits outside of what people are used to hearing from me. It's the first track of mine that breaks away from a regular dance record and embraces the embodiment of a loud as f rock record. This is also the first record I got to crush with the legend John Feldmann, he seriously is such a beast. Big love to Spencer from INK for jumping on this one too!!"

"Venomous" follows up December's release "Dark Love" the heavy-hitting single featuring Underoath vocalist Aaron Gillespie.

Since beginning his touring musical career in 2017 with a bus tour as support for the Electronic Rock group I See Stars (Sumerian Records), as well as Excision on his latest arena rocking Apex Tour in addition to his own "Thank You For Raging" nationwide headline tour in 2019, Sullivan King has proved he has the sonic charisma and crowd-controlling stage presence to erase the genre lines that most artists remain solitarily confined.

With collaborations with Bass music's greatest heavyweights and support from Billboard #1's like TheChainsmokers, DJ Snake, and Marshmello, Sullivan King, by unanimous decision, is an artist with the power to turn heads, drop jaws, and raise horns to the sky.

Listen to "Venomous" here: