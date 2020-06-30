Sufjan Stevens Sets New Album THE ASCENSION

The Ascension, the eighth solo studio album from singer, songwriter and composer Sufjan Stevens-and the long awaited follow-up to Carrie & Lowell-is set for release September 25 on Asthmatic Kitty Records.

"America," the album's debut single, is out this Friday, July 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET alongside a video. pre-order the album here.

Watch the video for America below when it premeires!

SUFJAN STEVENS-THE ASCENSION

1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse (5:19)

2. Run Away With Me (4:07)

3. Video Game (4:16)

4. Lamentations (3:42)

5. Tell Me You Love Me (4:22)

6. Die Happy (5:47)

7. Ativan (6:32)

8. Ursa Major (3:43)

9. Landslide (5:04)

10. Gilgamesh (3:50)

11. Death Star (4:04)

12. Goodbye To ALL THAT (3:48)

13. Sugar (7:37)

14. The Ascension (5:56)

15. America (12:30)

