Sufjan Stevens Sets New Album THE ASCENSION

The Ascension, the eighth solo studio album from singer, songwriter and composer Sufjan Stevens-and the long awaited follow-up to Carrie & Lowell-is set for release September 25 on Asthmatic Kitty Records.
"America," the album's debut single, is out this Friday, July 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET alongside a video. pre-order the album here.
Watch the video for America below when it premeires!
SUFJAN STEVENS-THE ASCENSION
1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse (5:19)
2. Run Away With Me (4:07)
3. Video Game (4:16)
4. Lamentations (3:42)
5. Tell Me You Love Me (4:22)
6. Die Happy (5:47)
7. Ativan (6:32)
8. Ursa Major (3:43)
9. Landslide (5:04)
10. Gilgamesh (3:50)
11. Death Star (4:04)
12. Goodbye To ALL THAT (3:48)
13. Sugar (7:37)
14. The Ascension (5:56)
15. America (12:30)
