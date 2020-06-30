Sufjan Stevens Sets New Album THE ASCENSION

Article Pixel Jun. 30, 2020  
Sufjan Stevens Sets New Album THE ASCENSION

The Ascension, the eighth solo studio album from singer, songwriter and composer Sufjan Stevens-and the long awaited follow-up to Carrie & Lowell-is set for release September 25 on Asthmatic Kitty Records.

"America," the album's debut single, is out this Friday, July 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET alongside a video. pre-order the album here.

Watch the video for America below when it premeires!

SUFJAN STEVENS-THE ASCENSION

1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse (5:19)

2. Run Away With Me (4:07)

3. Video Game (4:16)

4. Lamentations (3:42)

5. Tell Me You Love Me (4:22)

6. Die Happy (5:47)

7. Ativan (6:32)

8. Ursa Major (3:43)

9. Landslide (5:04)

10. Gilgamesh (3:50)

11. Death Star (4:04)

12. Goodbye To ALL THAT (3:48)

13. Sugar (7:37)

14. The Ascension (5:56)

15. America (12:30)


Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author TV News Desk