Street Sects Reemerge with Explosive New Single 'X Amount'

Austin, TX industrial/punk duo Street Sects embrace the ethos of punk and the experimental zeal of the industrial scene and craft a rawboned, bareknuckled sound anchored in deft lyrical storytelling.

Today, the group - featuring vocalist Leo Ashline and multi-instrumentalist Shaun Ringsmuth- unleash a new single that will annihilate listeners' senses. Written shortly after the band ended their year-long hiatus, "X Amount" is an attempt to translate some of the visceral energy of Street Sects live show into a recording.

Street Sects comment, "We've always felt that our recordings just aren't on par with our live sound. While this song is certainly no substitute for the live experience, the movement and energy of the track puts you a bit closer to that feeling. This might be one of the first Street Sects tracks you could actually dance to."

Last year, Street Sects released the completion to their long-running Gentrification series, the five-part serial album that began eight years ago as a series of seven inches. The group has a half dozen EP releases, two full-lengths, and with this new track, Street Sects expand upon their abundant singles output and gives the listener a sampling of what is to come from the duo.

Street Sects are currently on tour in North America with HEALTH. and Pertubator and will play at Levitation in Austin this October - check out the tour dates listed below and see them play "X Amount" and choice cuts from their back catalog on the road.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

09/06 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

09/07 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

09/08 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

09/09 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

09/11 Detroit, MI - El Club

09/12 Chicago, IL - Park West

09/13 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

09/15 Denver, CO Gothic - Theatre

09/17 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

09/18 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

10/27 Austin, TX @ Levitation