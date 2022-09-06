Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Street Sects Reemerge with Explosive New Single 'X Amount'

Street Sects Reemerge with Explosive New Single 'X Amount'

The band is on tour now in North America with HEALTH. and Pertubator.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Austin, TX industrial/punk duo Street Sects embrace the ethos of punk and the experimental zeal of the industrial scene and craft a rawboned, bareknuckled sound anchored in deft lyrical storytelling.

Today, the group - featuring vocalist Leo Ashline and multi-instrumentalist Shaun Ringsmuth- unleash a new single that will annihilate listeners' senses. Written shortly after the band ended their year-long hiatus, "X Amount" is an attempt to translate some of the visceral energy of Street Sects live show into a recording.

Street Sects comment, "We've always felt that our recordings just aren't on par with our live sound. While this song is certainly no substitute for the live experience, the movement and energy of the track puts you a bit closer to that feeling. This might be one of the first Street Sects tracks you could actually dance to."

Last year, Street Sects released the completion to their long-running Gentrification series, the five-part serial album that began eight years ago as a series of seven inches. The group has a half dozen EP releases, two full-lengths, and with this new track, Street Sects expand upon their abundant singles output and gives the listener a sampling of what is to come from the duo.

Street Sects are currently on tour in North America with HEALTH. and Pertubator and will play at Levitation in Austin this October - check out the tour dates listed below and see them play "X Amount" and choice cuts from their back catalog on the road.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

09/06 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

09/07 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

09/08 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

09/09 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

09/11 Detroit, MI - El Club

09/12 Chicago, IL - Park West

09/13 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

09/15 Denver, CO Gothic - Theatre

09/17 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

09/18 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

10/27 Austin, TX @ Levitation




From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!
September 4, 2022

This September, Broadway fans can wind down from summer with a stacked lineup of new albums, concerts, television shows, and movies to binge. From the new live capture of Heathers: the Musical on the West End to the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!
VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion Trailer
September 2, 2022

This season, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora returned. Former friend Marlo Hampton was back, and this time, holding her very own peach. Newest Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross joined as a four-time Gold Medal Olympian, mother, wife, and businesswoman. Watch the new video trailer now!
Christopher Martin to Release New Single 'Guaranteed'Christopher Martin to Release New Single 'Guaranteed'
September 2, 2022

The feel good easy-vibe song, produced by Robert Livingston is the follow-up single to “You’ll Never Find.”  Christopher maintains his smooth modern vocals with a touch of soul.  Martin’s vocal styling and lyrics make him the ultimate lovers tour guide, hitting the right spots.
Rufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince WilliamRufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince William
September 2, 2022

The season will also feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.
VIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHTVIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHT
September 2, 2022

BroadwayWorld sat down with Christine Baranski ahead of the premiere to discuss saying goodbye to Diane Lockhart in The Good Fight after six seasons, what it was like tackling real-life issues through the series, and how Broadway has contributed to the series throughout its six seasons. Watch the new video interview now!