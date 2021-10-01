Strand Of Oaks Release New Album 'In Heaven'

Strand of Oaks' highly anticipated new album, "In Heaven", is out today to widespread acclaim.

Recorded with Kevin Ratterman at Invisible Creature in Los Angeles, In Heaven is a hopeful reflection on love, loss, and enlightenment. In his eighth studio album as Strand of Oaks and first since moving to Austin, TX, Tim Showaltertakes his own grief and newly found sobriety and manifests songs that achieve a universality rooted not only in loss, but also joy, celebration, and newfound strength.

In celebration of the new music, Showalter will perform select dates this fall supporting Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and will embark on an extensive headline tour next year. Additional details to be announced soon.

Reflecting on the album, Showalter shares, "In Heaven was created with so much love and my greatest hope is that it connects with people and provides a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis and whatever else someone might be looking for in their life. Music is magic and I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I'm allowed to share it."

In addition to Showalter on guitars and vocals and Ratterman on drums, the album features Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) on guitars, Bo Koster (My Morning Jacket, Roger Waters) on keyboards, Cedric LeMoyne (Alanis Morrissette, Remy Zero) on bass and Scott Moore on violin with special guest James Iha (The Smashing Pumpkins) on vocals and guitar on "Easter."

Listen to the new album here: