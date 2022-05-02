Straight No Chaser to Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary on PBS

A cappella group Straight No Chaser, who formed 25 years ago at Indiana University and have since sold more than three million albums, garnered more than a billion streams, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide, returned to Indiana to tape STRAIGHT NO CHASER: THE 25th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, June 4, 2022

Check local listings here.

The concert, filmed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis where the group has sold out 27 shows in the last decade, features classics like "Proud Mary," "Lean on Me" and "Twistin,'" as well as contemporary songs like "I'm Yours," "Shut Up and Dance" and "All About That Bass."

In true Straight No Chaser style, the show appeals to all generations and mixes old and new - sometime in the same song, like their medley of "Uptown Funk" and "Thriller."

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances.

Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.