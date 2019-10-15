Straight No Chaser Launches Imprint with WMG's Arts Music Division

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser has announced the formation of their own label imprint, SNC Records, in partnership with Warner Music Group's Arts Music division. In line with Arts Music's focus on genres outside of the mainstream, SNC Records' focus will be on holiday music and artists who boast unique vocal stylings. The group's first signing to SNC Records will be announced soon.

The inaugural SNC Records release via Arts Music will be a new Straight No Chaser EP "Open Bar," due November 15TH. Today Straight No Chaser revealed a sneak peek from the EP, a take on Semisonic's end-of-night anthem "Closing Time." The full EP features the group's trademark reworkings of some of pop culture's best loved bar-themed songs of the last few decades, including "Take Me Home Tonight" made famous by the late Eddie Money, "Tennessee Whiskey," recently covered by Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay's "Tequila," and Smash Mouth's "All Star." Full tracklisting is included below.



"After 12 Days went viral in 2007, we had no idea the incredible journey our lives would take from that point on," said Straight No Chaser member Dave Roberts. "Signing with Atlantic and putting out seven full length albums and 4 EPs was incredible. Now to be able to stay within the Warner Music family, work with Kevin Gore and his incredible team at Arts Music, and give other deserving artists a shot through our new label SNC Records, is a dream come true. Our path with SNC Records will be to focus on two specific areas, holiday music and artists of any genre who exemplify one-of-a-kind vocals."



"Everyone who's been to a Straight No Chaser show knows how great the music is and how much fun the guys are," said Kevin Gore, President of Arts Music. "Their story is one of my favorites, and I'm thrilled it will continue and expand under the Arts Music umbrella. With an exciting new label imprint, Straight No Chaser shares our mission to bring music that sits just outside the pop and rock genres to fans that will deeply love and listen to for years to come."



After capturing the attention of millions across the country, Straight No Chaser's version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" - interpolating Toto's "Africa" - caught the attention of Atlantic Records Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman, who promptly signed the Indiana-based a cappella group. They went on to release two chart-topping holiday albums, Holiday Spirits and Christmas Cheers, both of which are now certified gold by the RIAA. The extraordinary decade that followed has seen the group amass album sales in excess of 1.6 million in the U.S. alone and more than 1 million in ticket sales, along with more than 100 million YouTube views thus far.



"Since Straight No Chaser joined the Atlantic family nearly 12 years ago, they've defied expectations," said Atlantic Records Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman. "They rewrote the playbook for what's possible for an a cappella group, reinventing it on the modern pop landscape. In the process, they've amassed millions in sales and streams, and built up a huge global following. I'm thrilled to see the guys launch their own label to give opportunities to other artists, and Arts Music is the perfect home. I know Kevin Gore and his team will do a fantastic job in continuing to build the phenomenon that is Straight No Chaser."

"This is an incredible opportunity for us," said Straight No Chaser member and "Open Bar" producer Mike Luginbill. "We get to continue making the music we love, while partnering with other artists to help them fulfill their dreams. We couldn't be more excited about the music on 'Open Bar' and everything else that is in store."

In other news, the group's version of Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved," which recently premiered via Parade, is now available at all DSPs and streaming services.

The group recently returned to Indiana University, where their story began, to debut a song they wrote for the school's bicentennial anniversary, "Indiana We're All For You." This past summer, the group filmed their third national television special "Back Home Again," in Indiana. The one-night-only performance at the iconic Murat Theatre, where the group has sold out an incredible 33 consecutive shows, will air in early 2020.

Later this month, the group will head out on their annual US fall tour, which follows a run of several sold out dates in Europe in September. The Open Bar Tour US leg kicks off October 25th in Biloxi, MS, and runs through the holidays wrapping on January 2, 2020 in Honolulu, HI.





