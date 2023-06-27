Straight No Chaser Kicks off Summer With the 'Yacht Rock Tour'

A cappella group Straight No Chaser, whose fall tour has become a holiday tradition for families around the country, recently kicked off a different holiday season: summer. The beloved nine-member group embarked on “The Yacht Rock Tour” and released Yacht On The Rocks last week, their ode to the summer’s most enduring soft rock genre.

Today the group gave fans a look behind the scenes of the making of the album with Toto’s David Paich, who appears on the medley “Toto,” a mashup of “Hold The Line,” “I’ll Be Over You,” “Rosanna,” and, of course, “Africa.”

In addition to giving fans a peek behind the curtain of what it’s like to record a Straight No Chaser album, the video also touches on pop culture history: Paich reminisces about working with Quincy Jones on Michael Jackson’s iconic album Thriller and “Ghostbusters” songwriter Ray Parker Jr. makes a cameo.

Produced by Nicholas Niespodziani, singer, guitarist, and spiritual leader of Yacht Rock Revue, Yacht On The Rocksalso includes classics like “Escape (The Piña Colada Song),” “Sailing,” and “After The Love Has Gone.” A full tracklist is included below.

“The Yacht Rock Tour” runs through July 14. A full itinerary, including this fall’s “Sleighin’ It Tour,” is below.

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.

In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.

Straight No Chaser JUNE-JULY THE YACHT ROCK TOUR 2023

*denotes with Special Guest Ambrosia

OCTOBER-DECEMBER “SLEIGHIN’ IT TOUR”

June

27 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Oceanfront Concert Series

29 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

30 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House



July

1 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center*

2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival*

5 – Kennett Square, PA – Longwood Gardens

6 – Allentown, PA – Miller Symphony Hall

7 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution

8 – Atlantic City, NJ – Sound Waves at Hard Rock

9 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

12 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

13 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion

14 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Casino

October

20 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center

21 – Billings, MT – Alberta Bair Theater (on sale TBA)

24 – Medford, OR – Craterian Theater (on sale TBA)

25 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center (on sale TBA)

26 – Modesto, CA – The Gallo Center

27 – Las Vegas, NV – Smith Center

28 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

29 – Carmel, CA – Sunset Cultural Center

November

1 – Idaho Falls, ID – The Colonial Theater (on sale TBA)

2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

3 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre

4 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

7 – Tulsa, OK – Chapman Music Hall

8 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium (on sale TBA)

9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

10 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland

11 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

14 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall

16 – Auburn, AL – Gogue Performing Arts Center (on sale TBA)

17 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Center

18 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

24 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center

25 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Hall

26 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

29 – Athens, OH – Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium (on sale TBA)

30 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theatre

December

1 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

2 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

5 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

6 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Theater (on sale TBA)

13 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University

14 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

16 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

17 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza

19 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theater

20 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

21 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

22 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

23 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre (2 shows)

27 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavli Theater

28 – El Cajon, CA – Sycuan Casino

29 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center (on sale TBA)

30 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater

31 – Mesa, AZ – Ikeda Theater