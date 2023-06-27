Straight No Chaser Kicks off Summer With the 'Yacht Rock Tour'

“The Yacht Rock Tour” runs through July 14.
A cappella group Straight No Chaser, whose fall tour has become a holiday tradition for families around the country, recently kicked off a different holiday season: summer. The beloved nine-member group embarked on “The Yacht Rock Tour” and released Yacht On The Rocks last week, their ode to the summer’s most enduring soft rock genre.
Today the group gave fans a look behind the scenes of the making of the album with Toto’s David Paich, who appears on the medley “Toto,” a mashup of “Hold The Line,” “I’ll Be Over You,” “Rosanna,” and, of course, “Africa.”
In addition to giving fans a peek behind the curtain of what it’s like to record a Straight No Chaser album, the video also touches on pop culture history: Paich reminisces about working with Quincy Jones on Michael Jackson’s iconic album Thriller and “Ghostbusters” songwriter Ray Parker Jr. makes a cameo.
Produced by Nicholas Niespodziani, singer, guitarist, and spiritual leader of Yacht Rock Revue, Yacht On The Rocksalso includes classics like “Escape (The Piña Colada Song),” “Sailing,” and “After The Love Has Gone.” A full tracklist is included below.
“The Yacht Rock Tour” runs through July 14. A full itinerary, including this fall’s “Sleighin’ It Tour,” is below.
Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.
In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.
*denotes with Special Guest Ambrosia
June
27 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Oceanfront Concert Series
29 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre
30 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House
July
1 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center*
2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival*
5 – Kennett Square, PA – Longwood Gardens
6 – Allentown, PA – Miller Symphony Hall
7 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution
8 – Atlantic City, NJ – Sound Waves at Hard Rock
9 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre
12 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall
13 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion
14 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Casino
October
20 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center
21 – Billings, MT – Alberta Bair Theater (on sale TBA)
24 – Medford, OR – Craterian Theater (on sale TBA)
25 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center (on sale TBA)
26 – Modesto, CA – The Gallo Center
27 – Las Vegas, NV – Smith Center
28 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
29 – Carmel, CA – Sunset Cultural Center
November
1 – Idaho Falls, ID – The Colonial Theater (on sale TBA)
2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
3 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre
4 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
7 – Tulsa, OK – Chapman Music Hall
8 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium (on sale TBA)
9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
10 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland
11 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
14 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall
16 – Auburn, AL – Gogue Performing Arts Center (on sale TBA)
17 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Center
18 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
24 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center
25 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Hall
26 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
29 – Athens, OH – Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium (on sale TBA)
30 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theatre
December
1 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
2 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre
5 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
6 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Theater (on sale TBA)
13 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University
14 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
16 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
17 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza
19 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theater
20 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
21 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
22 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
23 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre (2 shows)
27 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavli Theater
28 – El Cajon, CA – Sycuan Casino
29 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center (on sale TBA)
30 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater
31 – Mesa, AZ – Ikeda Theater
