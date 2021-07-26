Straight No Chaser Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser today announced new 2022 tour dates. The dates, an extension of the group's "Back In The High Life" tour, kick off February 22nd in Las Vegas.

Fan pre-sales for the shows begin tomorrow, Tuesday, July 27th at 10 AM local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30th at 10 AM local time. For more information, visit https://sncmusic.com/tour.

Straight No Chaser kicked off summer tour dates in Wisconsin over the weekend and will perform select dates throughout August and September. Their "Back In The High Life" tour begins October 22nd, with the fall leg running through the end of the year. For full tour dates, see itinerary below.

This fall, the group will release a deluxe edition of Social Christmasing, their latest holiday album, with new tracks added. More details will be announced soon.

Also looking ahead to the holidays, the nine group members have compiled their favorite cocktail and food concoctions in Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine, a recipe book with personal family memories shared with the broader Chaser family and published by Red Lightning Books (a sister company of IU Press). Sound Bites is due out November 2, but it is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Red Lightning, and on Straight No Chaser's site.

Straight No Chaser ushered in the modern a cappella craze with their breakthrough version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" twelve years ago. Since then, the group has clocked in two RIAA-certified Gold records with more than 1 billion streams and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide to their unforgettable live shows. Last year, the group unveiled their latest holiday album, Social Christmasing, featuring the group's signature twist on Christmas classics like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty The Snowman," five new original songs, and a hopeful take on the Counting Crows classic "A Long December."

Tour Dates

July

30 Chautauqua Institution Chautauqua, NY

31 The Freeman Stage Selbyville, DE

August

2 Ocean City Music Pier Ocean City, NJ*

4 Wolftrap Vienna, VA

6 Cape Cod Melody Tent Hyannis, MA

7 South Shore Music Circus Cohasset, MA

8 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

September

11 Turning Stone Resort Verona, NY

12 American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA

14 Weinberg Center for the Arts Frederick, MD

15 Palace Theatre Albany, NY

16 F.M. Kirby Center Wilkes-Barre, PA

18 The Paramount Theater Rutland, VT

19 State Theatre New Brunswick, NJ

October

22 Mystic Showroom Prior Lake, MN

23 Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE

24 Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL

26 UIS Performing Arts Center Springfield, IL

27 Weidner Center for Performing Arts Green Bay, WI

28 Peoria Civic Center Theater Peoria, IL

29 Caesars Event Center Elizabeth, IN

30 Stephens Auditorium Ames, IA

31 Orpheum Theatre Wichita, KS

November

1 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

4 Crown Theatre Fayetteville, NC

5 Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC

6 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC

7 North Charleston Coliseum Charleston, SC

9 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC

10 Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL

11 Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL

12 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL

13 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL

14 Oxford Performing Arts Center Oxford, AL

16 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

17 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland Kansas City, MO

18 Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX

19 Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX

20 Majestic Theatre San Antonio, TX

21 Temple Theater Lufkin, TX

27 State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton, PA*

28 Veterans Memorial Auditorium Providence, RI

30 DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI

December

1 Stranahan Theater Toledo, OH

2 The Lyric Baltimore, MD

3 Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City, NJ

4 Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA*

6 Town Hall New York City, NY

8 Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN

9 Hancher Auditorium Iowa City, IA

10 Fox Theatre St. Louis, MO

11 Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL*

12 Connor Palace Cleveland, OH*

14 Benedum Center for the Performing Arts Pittsburgh, PA

15 Morris Performing Arts Center South Bend, IN

16 Embassy Theatre Ft. Wayne, IN

17 Indiana University Auditorium Bloomington, IN

18 Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN*

19 Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN*

21 Palace Theatre Columbus, OH

22 Benjamin & Marian Schuster PAC Dayton, OH

23 Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH

27 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

28 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR

29 San Jose Civic San Jose, CA

30 Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA

31 Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ

February

22 The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Las Vegas, NV

23 McCallum Theatre Palm Desert, CA

25 Gallo Center for the Arts Modesto, CA

26 Grand Sierra Resort Reno, NV

March

1 Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI

7 Fox Theater Spokane, WA

8 Dennison Theatre Missoula, MT

9 Peery's Egyptian Theater Ogden, UT

10 Velma V. Morrison Center Boise, ID

25 MGM Northfield Park Northfield, OH

30 The Hanover Theatre Worcester, MA

31 Ferguson Concert Hall Newport News, VA

April

2 Symphony Hall Allentown, PA

6 Music Hall Portsmouth, NH

7 Bergen PAC Englewood, NJ

June

4 Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL*