Store Front Announces Debut EP TASK

Five-piece New York group Store Front is releasing their debut EP Task on streaming platforms everywhere February 14. The five songs that make up Task are hook-forward pop songs about trying to make something of a life that feels squalid (sometimes in a great way). Laura Snapes of The Guardian says EP opener "Rip the Price Off," which was previously released as a demo, unites Sonic Youth and Stereolab calling it "louche yet invigorating," and Brooklyn Vegan's Bill Pearis says it sounds "...a little like Everything But the Girl by way of '90s Liz Phair."

Watch the lyric video for "Rip the Price Off" below!

Store Front is Amy Rose Spiegel (vox/lyrics), Peggy Wang (bass, formerly of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart), Bob Marshall (guitar), Brandon Louro (guitar), and Chalky Edwards (drums).



"Task is about making private jokes in your head about all the big concerns you're trying to keep track of, especially in the cases when those things are supposed to feel gravely serious," says singer Amy Rose Spiegel. "'Rip the Price Off' is about feeling like you have to be successful on other people's terms, which is both a sick joke and sometimes an actual fact." Later on the EP, she says, "'I Would' is a sweet, upbeat song about pretending you want to be alone when what you love most of all is other people."

The band will play their EP release show at Elsewhere on February 19th with openers Cafuné and Riverwild. Tickets are on sale here.

EP Tracklist:

1) Rip the Price Off

2) Fugirlzi

3) You Gave Me

4) I Would

5) I Love You Like I Say I Do

Photo Courtesy of the Artist





