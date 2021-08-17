Stone Temple Pilots & Bush Announce Co-Headline Tour

Today two of the most legendary bands in rock - Stone Temple Pilots and Bush - announce they are teaming up for a co-headline tour. The 11-city outing kicks off Thursday, September 30 in Mesa, AZ and wraps Sunday, October 17 in Oklahoma City, OK.

The multi-platinum bands will create an unforgettable night of music, with each group taking the stage in a different order of the revolving headline tour. Fans can expect a full set of music from both bands, playing some of the most iconic alternative rock hits in radio history.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 20 @ 10:00am local time @ www.stonetemplepilots.com and www.bushofficial.com

Limited amount of $20 tickets are available except where noted* below.

The announcement comes just ahead of the release of the Lionsgate thriller HABIT starring BUSH's Gavin Rossdale, Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson. HABIT arrives in select theaters and everywhere you rent movies August 20; on Blu-ray and DVD August 24.

Stone Temple Pilots will also embark on a solo headline tour, beginning October 9 in Chattanooga, TN and starting up again October 18 through November 9. Tickets on-sale this Friday August 20. For more info visit www.stonetemplepilots.com

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS & BUSH 2021 TOUR DATES:

Sept 30 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct 1 El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *

Oct 3 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 5 New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

Oct 6 Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct 8 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Oct 9 Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre (STP show only)

Oct 11 Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct 12 Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Oct 14 Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino

Oct 15 Brandon, MO @ Brandon Amphitheatre

Oct 17 Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)**

$20 tickets available except where noted:

*Free admission show

**Promo tickets starting at $25