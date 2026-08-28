Stereo Roux Releases New Single BINARY ILLUSIONS Ahead of MODERN TIMES Album

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'BINARY ILLUSIONS,' the second single from Miami-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Stereo Roux's upcoming album MODERN TIMES, is out now. A high-energy indie-punk alternative track, the song shifts through tempos, distorted guitars, and restless momentum while exploring humanity's increasingly complicated relationship with technology.

'I wanted this song to feel a little chaotic—almost like trying to keep up with the world we're living in,' says Stereo Roux. 'Technology has become such a huge part of how we communicate, work, create, and even understand ourselves. I wanted to play with that idea while also making something that feels energetic and unpredictable.'

Produced, written, and mixed entirely by Stereo Roux, BINARY ILLUSIONS showcases his hands-on approach to music-making and his tendency to experiment with genre and structure. Rather than settling into one sound, the track constantly shifts gears, mirroring the tension between human connection and our growing dependence on technology.

Following MODERN MELANCHOLY, which was praised by Miami New Times as a 'gorgeous track that bridges the gap between dreampop and soft rock in a way that feels both predestined and new,' BINARY ILLUSIONS offers a different side of MODERN TIMES. Together, the singles introduce an album centered around Stereo Roux's perspective on modern life and the contradictions that come with it.

MODERN TIMES is set to be released later this year.

About Stereo Roux

Miami's own Stereo Roux is a genre-bending artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist whose music lives at the intersection of sound design, soul-searching, and subtle chaos. With roots in classic rock and ears tuned to the future, he's quietly building one of the most distinct voices in the indie scene.

His previous release, Pretty Pink Sky, was featured on Spotify's Today's Indie Rock and Indie Fresh Finds, cementing his place as a rising voice in the alternative space.

The innovative Miami-based performer has a music business & production degree under his belt, aiding to the refinement of his ear for both quality and technical expertise in the industry. Visit https://linktr.ee/stereoroux or https://stereorouxmusic.com/ for more information. Follow Stereo Roux on socials @StereoRoux.

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