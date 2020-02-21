Stereo League Release NATURAL MYSTERY EP

Today, the Philadelphia-based rock band Stereo League released their new EP Natural Mystery. To celebrate the release, the band will perform a hometown EP release show at Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, PA tomorrow Saturday, February 22.

Listen to Natural Mystery below!

"This EP is definitely more of a full band effort than the first album," explains frontman Alex Savoth. "These songs were shaped in our rehearsal space, and I think that they benefited greatly from the time and focus that we gave them. I'm so excited to finally release this EP and give people a taste of what's to come for the League."

The EP was announced with a haunting video for the album's title track that was directed by Michael James Murray and stars Savoth's friend Eric Geoffrey, who toured in the Ringling Brothers Circus in the late '80s and continues to be a valued member of Philadelphia's circus community. American Songwriter said, "The video compliments the melodic, '60s-influenced rock of the track - which the band co-wrote with songwriter Vincent John (Nicole Atkins, Lee Fields) - with an understated, emotive performance from Geoffrey."

The EP is the follow up to the band's debut album A Light on Each Side that was embraced by UPROXX and NPR Music station WXPN who named the band an "Artist To Watch."

Stereo League is Alex Savoth (guitar and vocals), Dan King (lead guitar), Mitch Beer (bass), John Hildenbrand (keys) and Gusten Rudolph (Drums). Natural Mystery was recorded at Retro City Studios in Germantown, and mixed at Spice House Sound in Fishtown. In addition to Vincent John, who co-wrote "Natural Mystery," Philly singer-songwriter Lucy Stone offers ethereal vocals and co-wrote "Just Enough" alongside Savoth and King.

Tracklist:

1) Natural Mystery

2) Just Enough

3) Hanging On

4) Ravenous

5) Hail Mary





