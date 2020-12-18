Stephen Kellogg Releases Surprise 'I've Had Enough' EP

Singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg has succeeded in making a name for himself by writing what he knows: emotive lyrics that relate to his everyday life as a husband, father, and full-time musician, often infused with a level of hope, optimism and silver linings. Kellogg is releasing a surprise EP today, I've Had Enough, featuring a newly-written title track, which The Bluegrass Situation premiered earlier this week. The EP also includes two additional songs that Kellogg played during his sold-out virtual tour earlier this year, a pivot planned after a scheduled tour was canceled in the spring.

"When you've been on the road for two decades straight, it's not super easy to adjust to a complete stop, but 2020 made that the only option," Kellogg says. "I found both pain and joy in the halting of momentum. These three songs speak to the emotions I've experienced this year, and I hope it speaks to others and can be of some comfort the way it has for me."

"I've Had Enough" was written out of frustration, while "Love Me As I Am," released earlier in the year, made a natural B-side. "Ghost," an unreleased track from a 2009 session at Sun Studio, ties the collection together-it's a reckoning with Kellogg's wife's miscarriage.

Kellogg has released ten studio albums of his own and a book of essays, "Objects in the Mirror: Thoughts on a Perfect Life from an Imperfect Person," released over the summer. He has performed more than 2,000 shows around the world over the last decade, raised thousands of dollars for causes close to his heart, been named Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year, and penned singles for artists like platinum-selling rock band O.A.R and American Idol winner Nick Fradiani. Kellogg's most recent writing work with legendary guitarist Robert Randolph led to a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Record.

While Kellogg may have remained underneath the radar for some in the mainstream, he has successfully built a meaningful career alongside many of the best in the business. He's sung duets with Sara Bareilles, Josh Ritter, Rosanne Cash, and Pat Monahan of Train and participated in the 2018 "Garden Of Dreams' concert at the Beacon Theater. His music has found its way onto the Billboard charts and has been featured in numerous films and TV shows.

Listen to the new album here: