EAGLES to Add More SPHERE Shows Amid Ticket Demand

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Four additional performances have been added to EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE, with new dates set for Friday, January 15, Saturday, January 16, Friday, January 22, and Saturday, January 23. The additions bring the residency's total to 72 shows, making it the longest-running residency at the Las Vegas venue since it began in September 2024.

'Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere' began in September 2024 and offers fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the December shows will begin Friday, August 14, at 10 AM PT at https://ticketmaster.com.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and the presale begins Wednesday, August 12 at 10 AM PT. Additional presale opportunities begin Thursday, August 13, at 10 AM PT.

Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

Vibee Travel Packages will be available beginning Thursday, August 6 at 10 AM PT at https://eagles.vibee.com/.

Upcoming Dates

Friday, September 18

Saturday, September 19

Friday, November 13

Saturday, November 14

Friday, November 27

Saturday, November 28

Friday, December 4

Saturday, December 5

Friday, December 11

Saturday, December 12

Friday, January 15

Saturday, January 16

Friday, January 22

Saturday, January 23

Presale registration for the newly added shows is available now, with an artist presale to begin Wednesday, August 12, at 10 AM PT and additional presale access opening Thursday, August 13, at 10 AM PT. General on-sale for the December shows is set for Friday, August 14, at 10 AM PT, with tickets starting at $175 in all-in pricing. Limited VIP ticket packages will also be offered.

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