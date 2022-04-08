Stephanie Quayle Announces the Release of Her Self-Titled Album

Country music singer-songwriter and Big Sky Music Group recording artist, Stephanie Quayle, has announced the upcoming release of her self-titled album, Stephanie Quayle, on April 22nd - pre-save/pre-order is available here.

This collection of music, including singles "By Heart," "Wild Frontier," and "I Want The World For You," along with some brand new material like the comforting "Hang My Hat," are in totality, a reflection of where Stephanie is at this point in her own life as she sets the stage for her next chapter.

"As many of us know, 2020 and 2021 changed the course of our live music experiences. Now in 2022, we have so much catching up to do with our fan family. This album is for them," says Quayle. "It was requested by them and made with them in mind. This collection of music includes some songs they've heard, and a few they haven't. It's those new songs that really complete this chapter, and sets up what comes next. I hope each listener finds a piece of themselves in this album and the songs become the soundtrack to new memories and moments in their lives."

In addition to her upcoming album release, Quayle has also announced her line of boots in partnership with the iconic, Lucchese Bootmaker. Growing up in the boundless big sky country of Montana, Quayle brings the full Western spirit to her new collection which includes styles like the Buford, Rider, Dreamer and a revamped version of a classic-style boot, Quayle. The collection will be available in limited quantities and custom orders exclusively through Lucchese.com beginning April 21st.