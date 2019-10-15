Stephanie Poetri & Jackson Wang Release 'I Love You 3000 II' Music Video

Stephanie Poetri releases new music video for the remix of her viral hit, "I Love You 3000 II" featuring K-Pop superstar Jackson Wang. A campy take on public access talk shows, late night infomercials, cooking programs, and karaoke, the new "I Love You 3000 II" video features Poetri and Wang engaged in all sorts of wholesome entertainment. All of the internet's favorite things (popstars, pastels, dogs) appear in the new video, which still retains the easygoing, modest qualities of the original visuals. Poetri's light and unaffected vocals find a worthy partner in Wang, whose warm, assured voice perfectly captures the "Iron Man" she's been searching for.

The duet is a remix of Stephanie Poetri's original "I Love You 3000" and references Tony Stark's indelible line in the blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame. The original "I Love You 3000" was a viral phenomenon, amassing over 150M+ streams since its June release, topping Spotify's Global Viral 50 for 4 weeks, and inspiring countless covers and fan videos across the internet.

The new video comes just after the release of Head In The Clouds II, released on Friday via 88rising exclusively distributed by 12Tone Music. Since its release, the album has already accumulated over 50 million streams and garnered high praise from Billboard, Genius, The FADER and more.

"I Love You 3000 II" arrived as part of Head In The Clouds II, released on Friday via 88rising, exclusively distributed by 12Tone Music. Executive produced by Joji, Head In The Clouds II highlights new material from 88rising's core crew of Rich Brian, Joji, NIKI, AUGUST 08 and Higher Brothers and features unprecedented global collaborations with Swae Lee (of Rae Sremmurd), Major Lazer, Jackson Wang, GoldLink, Phum Viphurit, GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE and more. Across 16 tracks, the album spans six countries (United States, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and China) for a cohesive sound that blends elements of vintage R&B, hip-hop, disco, and forward-thinking pop.

Listen to "I Love You 3000 II" below.

88rising - Head In The Clouds II

(October 11th - 88rising Records/12 Tone Music, LLC)

88rising, Rich Brian, CHUNG HA - These Nights

2. 88rising, NIKI, Phum Viphurit - Strange Land

3. 88rising, Joji, GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE - Need Is Your Love

4. 88rising, Jackson Wang, Higher Brothers - Tequila Sunrise (feat. AUGUST 08 & GoldLink)

5. 88rising, Joji, Jackson Wang - Walking (feat. Swae Lee & Major Lazer)

6. 88rising, Joji, Don Krez - Breathe

7. 88rising, NIKI, Rich Brian - Shouldn't Couldn't Wouldn't

8. 88rising, RHYME SO - Just Used Music Again

9. 88rising, NIKI - Indigo

10. 88rising, AUGUST 08, Joji - Hopscotch (feat. Barney Bones & Rich Brian)

11. 88rising, AUGUST 08, Barney Bones - Calculator

12. 88rising, NIKI - La La Lost You

13. 88rising, Higher Brothers - Hold Me Down

14. 88rising, Stephanie Poetri, Jackson Wang - I Love You 3000 II

15. 88rising, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers - 2 The Face

16. 88rising, Rich Brian - Gold Coast





Related Articles View More Music Stories